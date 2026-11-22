The scale of ​Mauricio ​Pochettino's rebuilding ​job was laid bare ⁠on Sunday as Manchester United ⁠crashed to a 4-0 ​Premier League defeat at Liverpool, their first match under ⁠the Argentine unravelling within minutes.

Reduced to 10 men after eight minutes, United fell two goals behind within ⁠13 and never recovered as Liverpool cruised to ​victory ⁠through goals ‌from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, teenager Rio Ngumoha ​and Victor Munoz.

United's nightmare start to the Pochettino era could hardly have been worse as Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak, and the visitors paid the price moments later when Szoboszlai curled home the resulting free kick.

Liverpool doubled their lead three minutes later when Ngumoha beat Diogo Dalot and crossed for Wirtz, who finished with an acrobatic volley.

The Reds attacked ​in waves after the ‌break and the 18-year-old ⁠Ngumoha added a third ​in the 66th minute, sweeping home ​a ‌cross from Bradley Barcola to become the youngest player ⁠to score against United in the Premier ⁠League. Substitute Munoz added to United's misery when he fired home a ball from Wirtz.

Liverpool climbed to fourth on 21 points, seven behind leaders ​Arsenal, while beleaguered United are 19th with eight points from 11 games.

“Really good, the atmosphere after the game was so good. We could enjoy it and just a nice afternoon,” said Wirtz.

“It was definitely important today, also the table situation. A lot of teams at the top didn't win this weekend so it's good we can use the chance. The red card influenced the game of course, but we take that. We earned that because of the run of Alex [Isak], so it's very good.”

On his own form, the German added: “I feel very good. It's also because the team develops and gets better. being part of this you also get better and I'm enjoying that.”