Iran has unveiled new images of underground facilities which state television described as a network of “missile cities”. The video raises questions about how the complexes were built and whether European-supplied tunnelling equipment played a role.

Broadcast on Saturday, the footage shows Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Ahmad Vahidi and Brig Gen Seyyed Majid Mousavi, head of the IRGC Aerospace Force, travelling through an underground complex in an open-top tactical utility vehicle.

The report described the complex as “one of the tens or maybe hundreds of IRGC missile cities” and said Maj Gen Vahidi was visiting it for the first time. Its location was not disclosed.

The IRGC says its underground production centres are capable of continuing operations under heavy bombardment. The overlap between its civilian construction network and its military infrastructure has put foreign suppliers and the military use of dual-purpose technology under renewed scrutiny.

German manufacturer Herrenknecht, one of the world's leading producers of tunnel-boring machines (TBMs), supplied equipment for civilian infrastructure projects in Iran from the late 1990s, including metro systems and water-related construction.

The company confirmed to The National it had supplied machinery and services for Iranian infrastructure projects but said it withdrew from the market in 2018.

“Since the late 1990s, Herrenknecht had supplied tunnel-boring machines for subway and water infrastructure projects in Iran. In the summer of 2018, due to the political situation, Herrenknecht AG decided to reject all new business inquiries and to withdraw from the Iranian market,” it said in an emailed statement.

“Our business activities in Iran – namely, the supply of tunnel-boring machines, additional equipment and services for infrastructure projects – were always strictly limited to projects with a clearly civilian purpose. In doing so, we have always fully complied with applicable national and European regulations.”

“The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control was informed in a timely manner about every single project we carried out in Iran.”

Another German company, Aker Wirth, and Italy's Seli have also been identified among foreign tunnelling companies that supplied equipment or technology for Iranian projects.

Aker Wirth reportedly had three TBMs operating in Iran in 2009, including equipment supplied for a water project managed by the IRGC. Aker Wirth and Seli were contacted by The National for comment but had not responded by the time of publication.

Nuclear deal's technology pipeline

At the centre of those concerns is Khatam Al Anbiya Construction Headquarters, an engineering conglomerate controlled by the IRGC that operates across civilian and military sectors.

Its subsidiaries and affiliates, including Ghorb Nooh, Rahab and Sepasad, have worked on major civilian projects such as tunnels, roads and water-transfer schemes. The organisation has also been linked to Iran's military and nuclear programmes.

The UN Security Council described Khatam Al Anbiya as a prime contractor for Iran's missile and nuclear programmes. Its subsidiaries were heavily involved in constructing the Fordow uranium enrichment facility, built deep inside a mountain near Qom.

A similar approach can be seen at Pickaxe Mountain, near Iran's Natanz nuclear plant, where satellite imagery shows extensive excavation of an underground complex believed to be intended to house sensitive nuclear activities.

The US designated the organisation in 2007, followed by the European Union in 2008 and the UN in 2010. UN sanctions lapsed in 2023 before being reimposed in September 2025.

The US Treasury Department's February 2010 designation notice established Khatam Al Anbiya's links to the IRGC and its involvement in tunnel construction, but did not identify which contractors had built individual missile factories.

Gregg Roman, executive director of the Middle East Forum, an applied policy research organisation, said there was insufficient evidence to establish whether civilian tunnelling equipment had been diverted to military projects.

“Equipment transfers and military end-use require separate evidence. A civilian tunnelling contract does not establish diversion,” he told The National. He also cautioned against interpreting evidence of underground excavation as proof that Iran had restored its missile production capabilities.

TBMs are enormous pieces of equipment and their use in remote, mountainous terrain would be difficult to conceal. Excavation would also be expected to leave evidence in satellite imagery, including construction areas, access roads and spoil disposal sites. No publicly identified imagery has yet established a link between such machines and Iran's missile bases.

Iran's inventory of TBMs is poorly documented. The whereabouts of equipment supplied by European manufacturers are particularly unclear since 2018, when the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the reimposition of international sanctions prompted several western companies to exit the Iranian market.

What satellite imagery shows

Information about the tunnels themselves is difficult to uncover. In an analysis on October 14, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a US-based think tank that describes itself as non-partisan, examined satellite imagery of three major Iranian ballistic-missile production plants: Khojir, Parchin and Shahroud.

The researchers found that Iran had continued excavating a new tunnel complex at Shahroud, a major solid-propellant missile production site in northern Iran, where construction began in 2024. They said the tunnels could be intended to protect missile-related production and assembly, but could not establish their precise purpose.

The assessment also identified possible missile-related activity near Parchin. It questioned reports that Iran had resumed underground missile assembly at Khojir, where extensive damage and limited activity suggested operations had not resumed.

Satellite imagery has drawn growing scrutiny to Iran's underground missile infrastructure, particularly after Israeli and US strikes.

A CNN analysis of Airbus satellite imagery in May found that Iran had reopened 50 of the 69 tunnel entrances struck at 18 underground missile sites.

Antonios Vlachos, founder of Athena Glaux Intelligence, told The National that coverage of missile cities had not been matched by coverage of the tunnelling equipment and contractors potentially involved.

“Since early November, Athena has logged 71 reports on Iran's 'missile cities' from 25 outlets in 15 countries, but only 19 that mention tunnel-boring machines and nine that name Khatam Al Anbiya,” he said.

“On significance, the fact that Iran reopened most entrances within weeks of the strikes tells you these sites were built to survive, not just to hide.”

Beyond enemy reach

Tehran is seeking to show that its missile capabilities remain intact despite attacks on its military facilities, including during the war with Israel and the US in June 2025. The Saturday broadcast offered a rare glimpse inside one of the facilities.

State television described the site as new but gave no indication of when it was built. The broadcast also showed what it said was the first footage of a new launcher capable of carrying and firing two liquid-fuel-propelled missiles simultaneously.

“The aerospace capabilities have expanded in the interval between the two conflicts,” Brig Gen Mousavi said in remarks recorded on-site.

Political scientist and Middle East analyst, Dr Daniel Schatz, said the underground infrastructure was central to Iran's strategy of deterrence and regional coercion.

“By dispersing, concealing and hardening launchers, storage sites and command facilities, the IRGC seeks to preserve its ability to threaten Israel, Gulf states and international shipping even after an initial wave of strikes,” he told The National.

“Public evidence does not permit confident attribution of every tunnel, contractor or imported machine to a particular missile facility. But that uncertainty is precisely why dual-use transfers demand exceptional scrutiny: ostensibly civilian equipment can support military infrastructure where the IRGC and its Khatam Al Anbiya construction empire dominate major engineering projects.

“Underground 'missile cities' reduce transparency, complicate verification and give Tehran greater capacity to sustain missile operations while shielding a programme that has become one of the regime's principal instruments of regional destabilisation,” he said.

An investigation published on November 10 by Iranian geologist and journalist, Nik Kowsar, raised the possibility that tunnelling equipment had been moved through parts of Iran's central plateau, particularly Yazd province.

The allegation, based on a single anonymous source, has not been independently corroborated.

“Protected storage, assembly and complete missile production are distinct capabilities. Surviving tunnels alone do not establish all three,” Mr Roman said.