Thousands of runners took over Sheikh Zayed Road early on Sunday morning as Dubai Run returned for its eighth edition, transforming one of the city's busiest highways into a giant running track.

Residents and visitors of all ages and fitness levels gathered before sunrise to take part in the annual event, one of the highlights of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which is celebrating its 10th edition this year.

Adding to the spectacle was an aerial display, with aircraft flying overhead and paramotors soaring above Sheikh Zayed Road, both leaving trails of green and blue smoke, the colours of Dubai Run, as thousands of runners made their way along the route.

The usually traffic-packed 14-lane highway was closed to motorists, allowing participants to run, jog or walk through the heart of the city, passing some of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks.

The first wave of runners set off at 6.30am, with participants choosing between two routes covering 5km and 10km.

The shorter 5km route, designed for families, beginners and casual runners, began near the Museum of the Future and took participants through Downtown Dubai, past landmarks including Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, before finishing near Dubai Mall.

The longer 10km course, aimed at more experienced runners, also started near the Museum of the Future, crossing Dubai Canal Bridge before looping back along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate Building.

Both routes offered participants a rare opportunity to experience the city from a different perspective, with the usually bustling highway free of vehicles for several hours.

An official figure for this year's participation has yet to be released by authorities.

Last year's event attracted a record 307,000 runners, led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Dubai Run has grown significantly since its launch in 2019, when about 70,000 people participated, becoming one of the world's largest free community running events.

Launched by Sheikh Hamdan in 2017, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents and visitors to complete at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 consecutive days.

Also known as the 30x30 challenge, the citywide campaign brings together free fitness classes, sporting activities and community events designed to make exercise accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

This year's programme began on October 31 and runs until November 29, with Dubai Run among its four flagship events.

Earlier this month, Dubai Ride attracted a record 41,836 cyclists to Sheikh Zayed Road, while more than 5,000 people participated in Dubai Stand-Up Paddle at Hatta Dam.

The challenge will conclude on November 29 with Dubai Yoga, which will bring participants together beneath the DIFC Gate Building for a morning of yoga, mindfulness and wellbeing.