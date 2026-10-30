Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026: Free workouts, community runs and events to try

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns for its 10th edition on October 31, inviting citizens, residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.

Running until November 29, the annual initiative features activities across the city, from free fitness classes and community runs to cycling, paddleboarding and yoga. Whether you're a regular gym-goer or looking for a reason to get moving, there are options for different ages, interests and fitness levels.

Here are some of the events taking place during Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026.

Radisson Blu x ASICS community run

Kick off Dubai Fitness Challenge with a 6km community run along Dubai Canal, organised by Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront and Asics in partnership with running group 3F Striders. Open to runners of different abilities, the event will feature several pace groups as well as a walking group, with Asics FrontRunner members helping to lead participants. Runners can also try out Asics footwear before returning to the hotel for stretching, short yoga sessions and refreshments.

When: October 31; meet at 5.45am, run starts at 6.30am

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay

Price: Free; limited to 230 participants

Registration: Radisson Blu x Asics Run

Mat Pilates aboard the QE2

Dubai's Queen Elizabeth 2 floating hotel is teaming up with Seven Wellness during Dubai Fitness Challenge. Photo: Seven Wellness Show caption: Dubai's Queen Elizabeth 2 floating hotel is teaming up with …

Dubai's Queen Elizabeth 2 floating hotel is teaming up with Seven Wellness for a series of Mat Pilates classes on board. Set against views of Port Rashid and the Dubai skyline, the sessions will focus on core strength, flexibility and posture, with classes suitable for beginners and regular practitioners alike. Mats will be provided.

When: October 31, at 8am and November 1, at 8am and 5pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai

Price: Available to hotel guests and Seven Wellness members; complimentary trial credit for eligible first-time app users

Registration: Through the Seven app. QE2 guests can confirm participation at check-in

Free Wellfit classes at Palm West Beach

Wellfit is bringing its outdoor workout programme to Palm West Beach for Dubai Fitness Challenge. Photo: Wellfit Show caption: Wellfit is bringing its outdoor workout programme to Palm We…

Palm West Beach will host 30 days of free fitness classes as Wellfit brings its outdoor workout programme to the beachfront promenade. Participants can choose from yoga, Pilates, strength training, Les Mills classes, running sessions and family workouts, with morning and evening slots available throughout Dubai Fitness Challenge. Classes cater to different fitness levels, with up to 80 participants in every session. Wellfit will also run dedicated fitness sessions for People of Determination at Kite Beach on selected Fridays in November.

When: October 31 to November 29; morning classes from 6am to 9.30am and evening classes from 5pm to 7.45pm

Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Price: Free

Registration: No advance booking or gym membership required. Walk in and sign a waiver. Full class schedule

DP World 30x30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach

One of Dubai Fitness Challenge's main activity hubs returns to Kite Beach, offering everything from beach football, basketball, cricket and volleyball to padel, spinning and yoga. Visitors can join fitness classes, book sports courts or try a new activity, with options for different ages and abilities. The beachfront village also features a running club hub, hydration stations, a cafe and parking for bicycles and strollers.

When: October 31 to November 29; Monday to Friday, 3pm to 11pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7am to 11pm

Where: Kite Beach, Dubai

Price: Free entry with on-site registration. Courts need to be reserved in advance

Registration: Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park

Zabeel Park will host daily fitness classes on its main stage, alongside dedicated zones for children, spinning and boxing-style workouts. Visitors can also book courts for cricket, padel and basketball, making it a convenient option for families and groups. The venue will serve as a collection point for Dubai Ride and Dubai Run bibs and T-shirts.

When: October 31 to November 29; Monday to Friday, 4pm to 11pm; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 11pm

Where: Zabeel Park, Gate 2, Dubai

Price: Free entry with on-site registration. Courts need to be reserved in advance

Registration: Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Al Warqa'a Park

For those who prefer outdoor exercise, Al Warqa'a Park offers a 2.8km running and cycling track surrounded by greenery. The fitness village will also host daily workout classes, children's activities, a running club and dedicated women-only fitness zones. Bike rentals and bookable courts for padel, volleyball, football and basketball provide more ways to take part, while food outlets and hydration stations will be available on site.

When: October 31 to November 29; daily, 4pm to 11pm

Where: Al Warqa'a Park, Dubai

Price: Free entry with on-site registration. Courts need to be reserved in advance

Registration: Dubai Fitness Challenge

Zurich Life Insurance community fitness sessions

Zurich Life Insurance is hosting a series of free workouts and wellness talks during Dubai Fitness Challenge. The programme includes a nutrition discussion and workout at Ripe Market, followed by a family fitness session later in November. Radio presenter Priti Malik, fitness entrepreneur Jason Grima and mountaineer and wellness coach Manal Rostom will lead the activities. A Fit Over 40 session at BurJuman will also focus on staying active as people age.

When and where:

October 31, 8am: Nutrition Talk & Workout at Ripe Market

November 21, 6pm: Family Workout at Ripe Market

November 29, 8am: Fit Over 40 Talk & Workout at BurJuman

Price: Free

Registration: Nutrition Talk & Workout, Family Workout and Fit Over 40

Veo Fitness community workouts

AquaFit at Veo Manzil, Downtown Dubai. Photo: Veo Fitness Show caption: AquaFit at Veo Manzil, Downtown Dubai. Photo: Veo Fitness

From yoga beside Dubai Mall Aquarium to a 24-hour cycling challenge at Dubai Creek Harbour, Veo Fitness is hosting a series of free activities across the city. The programme includes sound healing, AquaFit and group cycling sessions, with options for different fitness levels. Highlights include the return of the 24-hour Veo Ride on November 20 and a men's wellness event at Veo Hayya Lakes on November 15, featuring yoga, cycling, pool workouts and grooming pop-ups.

When and where:

October 31, 7am to 8am: Yoga and sound healing at Dubai Mall Aquarium

November 7, 5pm to 7pm: AquaFit at Veo Manzil, Downtown Dubai

November 8, 7am to 8am: Hatha yoga and sound healing at Address Sky View

November 14, 9am to 11am: AquaFit, yoga and cycling at Veo Meadows and Veo Arabian Ranches 2

November 15, 10.30am to 12.30pm: Men's wellness morning at Veo Hayya Lakes

November 20: Veo 24-Hour Ride at Dubai Creek Harbour

Price: Free; places are limited

Registration: Veo Fitness events

Floating fitness classes at Bluewaters Island

Swap the gym floor for a floating workout platform at Bluewaters Dubai, where home-grown activewear brand Squatwolf is hosting free fitness classes against the backdrop of Ain Dubai. Sessions range from HIIT and bootcamp to Pilates, Lagree and shadowboxing, catering to different fitness levels. There will be two classes daily, although sessions will pause during major city-wide fitness events.

When: November 1 to November 29; two classes daily, subject to the event schedule

Where: Bluewaters Boardwalk, near the RTA Marine Transport Station

Price: Free; limited to 20 participants per class

Registration: Squatwolf 30x30 Challenge

Crank in the Dunes at Al Maha

Crank and Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa have teamed up for sunrise cycling classes during Dubai Fitness Challenge. Photo: Crank Show caption: Crank and Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa h…

Swap the spin studio for the desert as Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, teams up with Crank for two sunrise cycling classes. Returning for a second year, the outdoor workouts take place against the backdrop of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, with participants able to follow their 45-minute session with breakfast at the resort's Al Diwaan restaurant. Two packages are available, including an option with lunch and full-day access to the resort's pool and spa facilities.

When: November 7 at 7am and 8am

Where: Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve

Price: Dh390 for a spin class, breakfast and access to spa changing facilities; Dh800 including lunch and full-day pool and spa access

Registration: Crank – Al Maha

Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend

Dubai T100 returns for its third edition for Dubai Fitness Challenge. Photo: Dubai T100 Show caption: Dubai T100 returns for its third edition for Dubai Fitness C…

Some of the world's leading female triathletes will compete at Al Mamzar as Dubai T100 returns for its third edition. The three-day event includes Olympic, sprint and T100-distance races, with participants swimming off the Al Mamzar coastline, cycling across Infinity Bridge and running through Al Mamzar Park.

Among the professional competitors are Olympic silver medallist and defending champion Julie Derron, Georgia Taylor-Brown and reigning T100 world champion Kate Waugh. Spectators can watch the action for free, with cheering zones, food trucks, children's activities and an event village offering entertainment throughout the weekend.

When: November 13 to 15; races begin at 6.45am on Saturday and Sunday. Event Village opens Friday, 4pm to 7.30pm; Saturday, 7am to 7pm; Sunday, 7am to 5pm

Where: Al Mamzar, Dubai

Price: Free for spectators; race registration fees vary

Registration: Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend

Nakheel Palm Run

Nakheel Palm Run will return for Dubai Fitness Challenge with 3km, 5km and 10km routes. Photo: Nakheel Show caption: Nakheel Palm Run will return for Dubai Fitness Challenge wit…

Palm Jumeirah's Crescent will welcome runners of all abilities for the return of Nakheel Palm Run, with 3km, 5km and 10km routes offering views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline. Organised by Nakheel and Race ME, the event will also feature a race village with music, family activities and entertainment hosted by radio personality Big Rossi. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while finishers will take home a medal and digital certificate.

When: Saturday, November 14; race village opens at 5.30am, with staggered starts from 6.30am

Where: Palm Jumeirah Crescent, Dubai

Price: Registration fees start at Dh65

Registration: Nakheel Palm Run

Dubai Fitness Challenge's four flagship events

Dubai Ride – November 1

Previous slide Next slide The Dubai Fitness Challenge's annual Dubai Ride took place on Sunday morning. All Photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The Dubai Fitness Challenge's annual Dubai Ride took place o…

Annual race is a flagship event in Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed's 30x30 challenge Show caption: Annual race is a flagship event in Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamme…

Cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities were welcomed to take part in the free-to-attend event Show caption: Cyclists of all ages and fitness abilities were welcomed to …

The the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road was closed by the RTA from 3am until 10am on Sunday to allow for cyclists to navigate the route Show caption: The the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road was closed by the RTA from…

A puppy participant in the Dubai Ride Show caption: A puppy participant in the Dubai Ride

The ride started in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route passing the Museum of the Future Show caption: The ride started in the early hours of Sunday morning, with …

The flat 4km Downtown family route followed Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard Show caption: The flat 4km Downtown family route followed Sheikh Mohammed …

Cyclists take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 Show caption: Cyclists take part in the Dubai Ride on Sheikh Zayed Road as…

In 2024, 37,130 people were registered for the event. Organisers are yet to announce 2025 numbers Show caption: In 2024, 37,130 people were registered for the event. Organi…

The race began at 5am, with several starting points along Sheikh Zayed Road Show caption: The race began at 5am, with several starting points along Sh…

Cars from the Dubai Police super fleet shut Sheikh Zayed Road Show caption: Cars from the Dubai Police super fleet shut Sheikh Zayed Roa…

A participant takes part flying the UAE flag Show caption: A participant takes part flying the UAE flag

The Museum of the Future at sunrise Show caption: The Museum of the Future at sunrise

The Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle Show caption: The Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up a…

The 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to exercise for at least 30 minutes for 30 consecutive days Show caption: The 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to exercise for a…

A creative participant takes part in the Dubai Ride Show caption: A creative participant takes part in the Dubai Ride































Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai will be transformed into traffic-free cycling routes for Dubai Ride, which attracted more than 40,000 participants last year. Cyclists can choose between a 4km family-friendly loop through Downtown Dubai and a 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road, passing landmarks including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa.

The event also welcomes People of Determination, with dedicated access and support for adapted bicycles, handcycles and tandems. Participants can collect their bibs and T-shirts from Zabeel Park, Gate 2, between October 28 and 31.

When: November 1, from 6.15am

Where: Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai

Price: Free

Registration: Dubai Ride

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle – November 7 and 8

A yoga stand-up paddle training session during Dubai Stand-up Paddle. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: A yoga stand-up paddle training session during Dubai Stand-u…

Hatta Dam will host two days of water-based activities, including guided 45-minute stand-up paddleboarding sessions, a 500-metre SUP (stand-up paddle) challenge, an SUP yoga class and complimentary kayaking against Hatta's mountain scenery. Free Equipment is provided, and adaptive activities with trained support teams are available for People of Determination. Complimentary return shuttles from Dubai World Trade Centre are also offered, subject to advance booking. The event welcomed more than 5,000 participants in 2025.

When: November 7 and 8, from 8am

Where: Hatta Dam, Dubai

Price: Free

Registration: Dubai Stand-Up Paddle

Dubai Run – November 22

Previous slide Next slide Runners take part in the Dubai Run 2025 on Sheikh Zayed Road,as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National. Show caption: Runners take part in the Dubai Run 2025 on Sheikh Zayed Road…

Thousands of runners – of all ages – took over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday morning for the seventh Dubai Run. Show caption: Thousands of runners – of all ages – took over the 14-lane S…

Sheikh Zayed Road was closed to traffic in the early hours and was due to reopen at 10.30am Show caption: Sheikh Zayed Road was closed to traffic in the early hours a…

Participants chose between two routes – 5km or 10km – both offering rare views of Dubai’s landmarks from the motorway Show caption: Participants chose between two routes – 5km or 10km – both o…

Paragliders flew over participants adding excitement Show caption: Paragliders flew over participants adding excitement

The free event was open to runners of all ages and abilities, with the first wave of runners setting off at 4am Show caption: The free event was open to runners of all ages and abilities…

Some runners were determined to ensure it was a fun event Show caption: Some runners were determined to ensure it was a fun event

Runners take part in the Dubai Run 2025 on Sheikh Zayed Road Show caption: Runners take part in the Dubai Run 2025 on Sheikh Zayed Road

A runner at the event Show caption: A runner at the event

Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle Show caption: Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents to get up and m…

Paragliders add to the colourful spectacle. Last year, Dubai Run attracted a record 278,000 runners Show caption: Paragliders add to the colourful spectacle. Last year, Dubai…





















One of Dubai Fitness Challenge's biggest events returns after attracting a record 307,000 participants in 2025. Runners of all ages and abilities can take over Sheikh Zayed Road, choosing between a 5km family-friendly route through Downtown Dubai, passing Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, and a 10km route towards the DIFC Gate Building. Both routes begin near the Museum of the Future, with dedicated starting areas and volunteer support available for People of Determination.

When: November 22, from 6.30am

Where: Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai

Price: Free

Registration: Dubai Run

Dubai Yoga – November 29

Dubai Yoga drew 3,500 participants in 2025. EPA Show caption: Dubai Yoga drew 3,500 participants in 2025. EPA

Dubai Fitness Challenge will conclude with a mass sunrise yoga session beneath the Gate at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Returning for its second edition after drawing 3,500 participants in 2025, the event will feature a display by UAE yogasana champions, followed by a sound bath, guided breathwork and a 30-minute main yoga session.

Separate family, women-only and general zones will be available, along with dedicated spaces for People of Determination. Participants of all experience levels are welcome, although children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

When: November 29, at sunrise; exact start time to be confirmed

Where: DIFC Gate, Dubai

Price: Free

Registration: Dubai Yoga