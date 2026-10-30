Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026: Free workouts, community runs and events to try

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns for its 10th edition on October 31, inviting citizens, residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.
Running until November 29, the annual initiative features activities across the city, from free fitness classes and community runs to cycling, paddleboarding and yoga. Whether you're a regular gym-goer or looking for a reason to get moving, there are options for different ages, interests and fitness levels.
Here are some of the events taking place during Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026.
Radisson Blu x ASICS community run
Kick off Dubai Fitness Challenge with a 6km community run along Dubai Canal, organised by Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront and Asics in partnership with running group 3F Striders. Open to runners of different abilities, the event will feature several pace groups as well as a walking group, with Asics FrontRunner members helping to lead participants. Runners can also try out Asics footwear before returning to the hotel for stretching, short yoga sessions and refreshments.
When: October 31; meet at 5.45am, run starts at 6.30am
Where: Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay
Price: Free; limited to 230 participants
Registration: Radisson Blu x Asics Run
Mat Pilates aboard the QE2
Dubai's Queen Elizabeth 2 floating hotel is teaming up with Seven Wellness for a series of Mat Pilates classes on board. Set against views of Port Rashid and the Dubai skyline, the sessions will focus on core strength, flexibility and posture, with classes suitable for beginners and regular practitioners alike. Mats will be provided.
When: October 31, at 8am and November 1, at 8am and 5pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai
Price: Available to hotel guests and Seven Wellness members; complimentary trial credit for eligible first-time app users
Registration: Through the Seven app. QE2 guests can confirm participation at check-in
Free Wellfit classes at Palm West Beach
Palm West Beach will host 30 days of free fitness classes as Wellfit brings its outdoor workout programme to the beachfront promenade. Participants can choose from yoga, Pilates, strength training, Les Mills classes, running sessions and family workouts, with morning and evening slots available throughout Dubai Fitness Challenge. Classes cater to different fitness levels, with up to 80 participants in every session. Wellfit will also run dedicated fitness sessions for People of Determination at Kite Beach on selected Fridays in November.
When: October 31 to November 29; morning classes from 6am to 9.30am and evening classes from 5pm to 7.45pm
Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Price: Free
Registration: No advance booking or gym membership required. Walk in and sign a waiver. Full class schedule
DP World 30x30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach
One of Dubai Fitness Challenge's main activity hubs returns to Kite Beach, offering everything from beach football, basketball, cricket and volleyball to padel, spinning and yoga. Visitors can join fitness classes, book sports courts or try a new activity, with options for different ages and abilities. The beachfront village also features a running club hub, hydration stations, a cafe and parking for bicycles and strollers.
When: October 31 to November 29; Monday to Friday, 3pm to 11pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7am to 11pm
Where: Kite Beach, Dubai
Price: Free entry with on-site registration. Courts need to be reserved in advance
Registration: Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park
Zabeel Park will host daily fitness classes on its main stage, alongside dedicated zones for children, spinning and boxing-style workouts. Visitors can also book courts for cricket, padel and basketball, making it a convenient option for families and groups. The venue will serve as a collection point for Dubai Ride and Dubai Run bibs and T-shirts.
When: October 31 to November 29; Monday to Friday, 4pm to 11pm; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 11pm
Where: Zabeel Park, Gate 2, Dubai
Price: Free entry with on-site registration. Courts need to be reserved in advance
Registration: Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Al Warqa'a Park
For those who prefer outdoor exercise, Al Warqa'a Park offers a 2.8km running and cycling track surrounded by greenery. The fitness village will also host daily workout classes, children's activities, a running club and dedicated women-only fitness zones. Bike rentals and bookable courts for padel, volleyball, football and basketball provide more ways to take part, while food outlets and hydration stations will be available on site.
When: October 31 to November 29; daily, 4pm to 11pm
Where: Al Warqa'a Park, Dubai
Price: Free entry with on-site registration. Courts need to be reserved in advance
Registration: Dubai Fitness Challenge
Zurich Life Insurance community fitness sessions
Zurich Life Insurance is hosting a series of free workouts and wellness talks during Dubai Fitness Challenge. The programme includes a nutrition discussion and workout at Ripe Market, followed by a family fitness session later in November. Radio presenter Priti Malik, fitness entrepreneur Jason Grima and mountaineer and wellness coach Manal Rostom will lead the activities. A Fit Over 40 session at BurJuman will also focus on staying active as people age.
When and where:
- October 31, 8am: Nutrition Talk & Workout at Ripe Market
- November 21, 6pm: Family Workout at Ripe Market
- November 29, 8am: Fit Over 40 Talk & Workout at BurJuman
Price: Free
Registration: Nutrition Talk & Workout, Family Workout and Fit Over 40
Veo Fitness community workouts
From yoga beside Dubai Mall Aquarium to a 24-hour cycling challenge at Dubai Creek Harbour, Veo Fitness is hosting a series of free activities across the city. The programme includes sound healing, AquaFit and group cycling sessions, with options for different fitness levels. Highlights include the return of the 24-hour Veo Ride on November 20 and a men's wellness event at Veo Hayya Lakes on November 15, featuring yoga, cycling, pool workouts and grooming pop-ups.
When and where:
- October 31, 7am to 8am: Yoga and sound healing at Dubai Mall Aquarium
- November 7, 5pm to 7pm: AquaFit at Veo Manzil, Downtown Dubai
- November 8, 7am to 8am: Hatha yoga and sound healing at Address Sky View
- November 14, 9am to 11am: AquaFit, yoga and cycling at Veo Meadows and Veo Arabian Ranches 2
- November 15, 10.30am to 12.30pm: Men's wellness morning at Veo Hayya Lakes
- November 20: Veo 24-Hour Ride at Dubai Creek Harbour
Price: Free; places are limited
Registration: Veo Fitness events
Floating fitness classes at Bluewaters Island
Swap the gym floor for a floating workout platform at Bluewaters Dubai, where home-grown activewear brand Squatwolf is hosting free fitness classes against the backdrop of Ain Dubai. Sessions range from HIIT and bootcamp to Pilates, Lagree and shadowboxing, catering to different fitness levels. There will be two classes daily, although sessions will pause during major city-wide fitness events.
When: November 1 to November 29; two classes daily, subject to the event schedule
Where: Bluewaters Boardwalk, near the RTA Marine Transport Station
Price: Free; limited to 20 participants per class
Registration: Squatwolf 30x30 Challenge
Crank in the Dunes at Al Maha
Swap the spin studio for the desert as Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, teams up with Crank for two sunrise cycling classes. Returning for a second year, the outdoor workouts take place against the backdrop of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, with participants able to follow their 45-minute session with breakfast at the resort's Al Diwaan restaurant. Two packages are available, including an option with lunch and full-day access to the resort's pool and spa facilities.
When: November 7 at 7am and 8am
Where: Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve
Price: Dh390 for a spin class, breakfast and access to spa changing facilities; Dh800 including lunch and full-day pool and spa access
Registration: Crank – Al Maha
Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend
Some of the world's leading female triathletes will compete at Al Mamzar as Dubai T100 returns for its third edition. The three-day event includes Olympic, sprint and T100-distance races, with participants swimming off the Al Mamzar coastline, cycling across Infinity Bridge and running through Al Mamzar Park.
Among the professional competitors are Olympic silver medallist and defending champion Julie Derron, Georgia Taylor-Brown and reigning T100 world champion Kate Waugh. Spectators can watch the action for free, with cheering zones, food trucks, children's activities and an event village offering entertainment throughout the weekend.
When: November 13 to 15; races begin at 6.45am on Saturday and Sunday. Event Village opens Friday, 4pm to 7.30pm; Saturday, 7am to 7pm; Sunday, 7am to 5pm
Where: Al Mamzar, Dubai
Price: Free for spectators; race registration fees vary
Registration: Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend
Nakheel Palm Run
Palm Jumeirah's Crescent will welcome runners of all abilities for the return of Nakheel Palm Run, with 3km, 5km and 10km routes offering views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline. Organised by Nakheel and Race ME, the event will also feature a race village with music, family activities and entertainment hosted by radio personality Big Rossi. Participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while finishers will take home a medal and digital certificate.
When: Saturday, November 14; race village opens at 5.30am, with staggered starts from 6.30am
Where: Palm Jumeirah Crescent, Dubai
Price: Registration fees start at Dh65
Registration: Nakheel Palm Run
Dubai Fitness Challenge's four flagship events
Dubai Ride – November 1
Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai will be transformed into traffic-free cycling routes for Dubai Ride, which attracted more than 40,000 participants last year. Cyclists can choose between a 4km family-friendly loop through Downtown Dubai and a 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road, passing landmarks including the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa.
The event also welcomes People of Determination, with dedicated access and support for adapted bicycles, handcycles and tandems. Participants can collect their bibs and T-shirts from Zabeel Park, Gate 2, between October 28 and 31.
When: November 1, from 6.15am
Where: Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai
Price: Free
Registration: Dubai Ride
Dubai Stand-Up Paddle – November 7 and 8
Hatta Dam will host two days of water-based activities, including guided 45-minute stand-up paddleboarding sessions, a 500-metre SUP (stand-up paddle) challenge, an SUP yoga class and complimentary kayaking against Hatta's mountain scenery. Free Equipment is provided, and adaptive activities with trained support teams are available for People of Determination. Complimentary return shuttles from Dubai World Trade Centre are also offered, subject to advance booking. The event welcomed more than 5,000 participants in 2025.
When: November 7 and 8, from 8am
Where: Hatta Dam, Dubai
Price: Free
Registration: Dubai Stand-Up Paddle
Dubai Run – November 22
One of Dubai Fitness Challenge's biggest events returns after attracting a record 307,000 participants in 2025. Runners of all ages and abilities can take over Sheikh Zayed Road, choosing between a 5km family-friendly route through Downtown Dubai, passing Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, and a 10km route towards the DIFC Gate Building. Both routes begin near the Museum of the Future, with dedicated starting areas and volunteer support available for People of Determination.
When: November 22, from 6.30am
Where: Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai
Price: Free
Registration: Dubai Run
Dubai Yoga – November 29
Dubai Fitness Challenge will conclude with a mass sunrise yoga session beneath the Gate at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Returning for its second edition after drawing 3,500 participants in 2025, the event will feature a display by UAE yogasana champions, followed by a sound bath, guided breathwork and a 30-minute main yoga session.
Separate family, women-only and general zones will be available, along with dedicated spaces for People of Determination. Participants of all experience levels are welcome, although children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
When: November 29, at sunrise; exact start time to be confirmed
Where: DIFC Gate, Dubai
Price: Free
Registration: Dubai Yoga