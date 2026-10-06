Dubai Ride 2026 guide: Date, registration, bib collection and more

Registration is now open for Dubai Ride, the city's biggest community cycling event and a highlight of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The free-to-attend race is to be held in the early hours of November 1, when it will once again take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road. It is open to cyclists of all ages and fitness levels.

Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages the public to pursue a healthier lifestyle. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the initiative, which is to run from October 31 to November 29.

Also known as the 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to exercise for at least 30 minutes for 30 consecutive days. Many venues support the drive by offering free or subsidised classes and fitness sessions, in addition to a packed calendar of community-led activities.

Dubai Ride drew a record 40,327 cyclists last year and organisers expect participation to be higher this year.

How to register for Dubai Ride?

Cyclists will once again take over Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Ride. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Cyclists will once again take over Sheikh Zayed Road for Dub…

Dubai Ride offers two routes – 4km and 12km – and will begin at the break of dawn from five places. The starting routes are at the Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay and Lower Financial Street.

Those interested in taking part can register at www.dubairide.com. All participants will also receive a free T-shirt.

What are the routes this year?

The 4km Downtown family route follows Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and goes past Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. It is a flat route suitable for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route runs from Dubai World Trade Centre – passing landmarks including the Museum of the Future and Coca-Cola Arena – to Safa Park and back. It includes a climb over Dubai Canal Bridge and is suitable for more experienced cyclists.

People of determination will also have a dedicated starting area. Participants should email PoD@linkviva.com for more information.

What time does Dubai Ride begin?

There is a 4km family-friendly route and a 12km route for more experienced cyclists. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: There is a 4km family-friendly route and a 12km route for mo…

Participants are advised to arrive between 4am and 6am. There are five starting points for the Sheikh Zayed Road route, and one for the Downtown family route. These rides begin at 6.15am, with gates closing at 7.30am.

All roads will reopen for traffic at 8.15am. Participants are advised to finish their rides at the same gate they start from, so they can return home easily.

All participants must bring their own bike and wear a helmet. E-bikes are allowed, but scooters are not permitted.

Where can bibs be collected?

All participants must wear numbered bibs. The collection point this year is at Dubai Municipality 30 x 30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park.

It is open from October 28 to 31. The collection times will be announced at registration. Participants must bring their registration QR codes to collect their bibs.