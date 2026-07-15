Dubai's Museum of the Future to close in September ahead of 2027 relaunch

Dubai's Museum of the Future will close to visitors in mid-September as it prepares to replace every major exhibition inside the building.

The museum will remain open, with its current experiences available until work begins on a completely new visitor journey due to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2027.

Exact closing and reopening dates are yet to be announced. The Dubai Future Week convention is still scheduled to take place at the venue in November.

The overhaul will bring the museum’s original exhibitions to an end more than four years after it opened in February 2022. All of its main experiences will be replaced as part of the relaunch.

A museum representative confirmed to The National that changes of this scale were always intended to be part of the museum’s operating model, allowing its exhibitions to keep pace with scientific, technological and societal developments rather than remaining fixed over the long term.

The museum's current exhibitions will be replaced with a new line-up in 2027. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

The new visitor journey will include what the museum describes as a “renewed narrative” and “refreshed identity”, and is scheduled to open around the time of its fifth anniversary.

The existing exhibitions explore imagined developments in space travel, climate science, ecology, technology and well-being. They include the OSS Hope Space Station simulation; Heal Institute’s recreation of the Amazon rainforest and DNA library; the technology-free wellness space Al Waha; the Tomorrow Today exhibition with its cutting-edge prototypes; and Future Heroes, an edutainment area for children.

The replacements will offer more interactive ways for visitors to examine the opportunities and challenges expected to shape the coming decades, according to a media statement.

Development has also been informed by a public call for ideas issued through the museum’s social media channels. More than 1,000 suggestions were received from contributors across different countries and disciplines.

Further details about the new exhibitions and programmes will be announced in coming months.