Evolving role of national museums in shaping stronger, more connected communities

National museums are often described as custodians of history. That is true but it is no longer a true reflection of their present role. National museums are among the most important civic institutions in any nation. In a world shaped by rapid change, national museums must do more than preserve the past. They must actively interpret it, challenge it where necessary and make it meaningful in the present.

As we reach Zayed National Museum’s six-month operational mark, we have welcomed more than 190 schools across different age groups, creating a museum culture for pupils today and for generations to come, further contributing to their social and educational engagement. This affects the evolving role of museums within society. The museum has already become a place for communities across the UAE, with domestic visitors accounting for 60 per cent of all guests since opening. There is an opportunity to reflect on how national museums contribute to stronger, more connected communities. It is no longer a question of whether museums matter, but whether they are prepared to evolve in ways that meet the moment.

Peter Magee, director of the Zayed National Museum. Photo: Zayed National Museum Info

At their foundation, national museums protect the material and intangible heritage that defines a nation. Yet what constitutes that heritage and how it has been assembled has not been uniform. In many western contexts, collections have historically been shaped by the acquisition of cultural objects from around the world, often intertwined with histories of empire. Elsewhere, national museums are grounded more directly in the history and lived experience of their own societies. In these cases, they ensure continuity between past and present, preserving what would otherwise be lost. But preservation alone does not create relevance. The real responsibility lies in how that heritage is activated; how it is researched and interpreted to resonate with contemporary audiences while maintaining scholarly rigour. In doing so, national museums provide a shared point of reference, fostering an authentic sense of belonging that extends across generations.

'Museums are no longer neutral spaces of display, but active participants in cultural and intellectual life,' writes Peter Magee. Photo: Zayed National Museum Info

This requires a shift in how museums understand their role. They are no longer neutral spaces of display, but active participants in cultural and intellectual life. They must create environments where knowledge is not only presented but expanded. This is not about abandoning authority, but about exercising it responsibly in scholarship, by exploring perspectives.

At the same time, national museums carry a particular responsibility within their own societies. They are among the few institutions capable of articulating a shared narrative, one that connects generations and communities. In doing so, they contribute directly to social cohesion. But this role cannot be inward-looking. It must exist alongside openness to the wider world, positioning local histories within global conversations.

For younger audiences, museums are spaces to develop a sense of cultural responsibility. Photo: Zayed National Museum Info

For younger audiences in particular, this shift is critical. Museums are not simply places of learning; they are spaces where people encounter their own histories and develop a sense of cultural responsibility. If museums fail to engage meaningfully, they are at risk of becoming static repositories rather than living institutions. If they succeed, they become places where identity is not only understood but carried forward with confidence.

Ultimately, national museums are institutions of stewardship, but also of interpretation and exchange. Their role is not fixed. It is defined by how effectively they respond to the needs of the societies they serve.

At Zayed National Museum, this understanding is central to how the institution is being shaped. As the national museum of the UAE, it is being developed not only as a place to preserve and present the story of this land, but as a platform for research, dialogue and cultural exchange. In doing so, it reflects a broader view of what national museums must become: institutions that do not simply hold the past, but actively contribute to a more informed and culturally confident future.