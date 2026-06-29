At the Zayed National Museum, I see a shared vision between China and the UAE

Recently, I visited the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. This cultural landmark carries the UAE's most precious national memory and showcases its remarkable development history. During my visit, I kept thinking about an intriguing question: how did the UAE, a young and dynamic country, achieve such leapfrog development from a desert oasis to a modern federation in just a few decades? I think Zayed National Museum not only tells the story of the UAE, but also reveals several major factors related to development and modernisation, which also resonate with the practice of Chinese modernisation.

The Zayed National Museum is permeated with a central theme: "The People". The Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, once said, "Wealth is not money or oil; wealth lies in people and it is worthless if not dedicated to serve the people." From the restoration of the aflaj in Al Ain and the development of agriculture, to the construction of roads and housing, the development of education and the improvement of health care in Abu Dhabi, these people-centred policies have laid a solid foundation for the country's long-term development and prosperity.

This deeply resonates with me. Chinese President Xi Jinping once said, "The people's aspiration for a better life is the goal we strive to realise," emphasising that development is for the people, by the people and that its fruits are shared by the people, making the gradual realisation of common prosperity for all the people a key objective. Development is the top priority of the Communist Party of China in governing and rejuvenating the country, but the fundamental purpose of development is not simply to pursue economic growth, but to promote the all-round development of people and improve their well-being.

Play 01:28 An experience for all five senses at Zayed National Museum

Although China and the UAE have different national circumstances, our people are always the starting point and the ultimate goal of the development, which is perhaps one of the most important commonalities in the development of the two countries.

How has the UAE, within 55 years since its Union, transformed an ambitious vision of the “impossible” into a pioneering miracle that shapes the future? How has China, in the 105 years since the founding of the Communist Party, forged the great historic cause of national rejuvenation through a century of continuous endeavour? I believe the key factors are as follows:

The Five-Year Plan for Abu Dhabi, introduced on 20 March 1968, laid the foundation for all that the city could one day become. People can see not only the path the UAE has taken but also its vision for the future. Similarly, China adheres to planning its national development within a long historical framework. From the implementation of its first Five-Year Plan in 1953 to the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan this year, China has transformed from a poor and backward nation into the world's largest manufacturing country. The UAE has called for "We the UAE 2031" and "UAE Centennial 2071"; China has also proposed two “Centenary Goals". Both China and the UAE believe that modernisation relies on the strategic determination to implement a blueprint with the continuous efforts of generations.

When standing before a black car in the museum, the vivid scene came to my mind: the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed travelled across the emirate of Abu Dhabi, often in a black Chrysler Newport, meeting people to hear about their needs and concerns. In addition, I was also deeply impressed by the fact that Sheikh Zayed the First held his majlis every day outside the walls of Qasr Al Hosn. The people are the best teachers, the grassroots are the biggest classrooms, and practice is the best teaching material. Adhering to the principle of "from the people, to the people" is also a crucial key for China's continuous development and success. Only by listening to the voices of the people and understanding their sentiments, can policies resonate with the people and warm their hearts.

Previous slide Next slide Zayed National Museum offers a portrait of life across the Emirates. Seen here, a leather and copper mihzam belt, which was typically worn by those who guarded their neighbourhoods. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Info

Crescent-shaped necklace, from 1950s Ajman, shows the ways in which precious stones were used in jewellery Info

Artefacts aside, the museum's permanent collections also feature statues of families and tribes practising their crafts and traditions Info

Copy of Abd al-Rahman al-Sufi's Kitab Suwar al-Kawakib Al-Thabita (The Book of Fixed Stars), from 1341 Info

Book of the Plans of all the Fortresses, Cities and Towns of the State of the East Indies, by Antonio de Mariz Carneiro, 1639, is one of the first examples of a mapped area of the UAE Info

The rababa, an instrument made with animal skin, wood, nylon string and metal studs, was donated to the museum by UAE resident Mohamed Ahmed Alkendi Almarar Info

A kamal, left, a navigational tool made with wood and string, and an astrolabe, were both instruments used by seafarers Info

Umm Kulthum's pearl necklace, gifted to her by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is on display at the museum Info

The museum is peppered with quotes by Sheikh Zayed that reinforce the call for heritage preservation Info

















Throughout the exhibition hall, we can see the Emiratis' emphasis on and inheritance of tradition, demonstrating that modernisation is not a denial of one's own history and culture, but rather development and innovation based on national conditions and the inheritance of tradition. The path to modernisation that the Communist Party of China has led the Chinese people to take is also the result of long-term independent exploration through practice. Both countries' experiences demonstrate that there is no one-size-fits-all template for modernisation.

The museum recreates scenes of various emirates reaching consensus and moving towards unity, with Sheikh Zayed's famous quote inscribed beside it: "Unity was the path to progress... We lived in happiness after we worked for it and built it.” This reminds me of China's development path. Despite its vast territory and significant regional differences, China has always adhered to a coordinated national approach, mobilising the enthusiasm of all sectors and pooling resources to accomplish major tasks. Unity and striving for success are important sources of strength for both China's and the UAE’s continuous creation of development miracles.

The Zayed National Museum tells the story of how the UAE, while preserving its traditions and protecting its environment, has embraced innovation, modernisation and globalisation. This development philosophy aligns perfectly with China's new development philosophy of innovation, coordination, green development, openness and sharing.

By visiting the Zayed National Museum, I see a shared vision and aspirations between China and the UAE: the UAE prospers through openness, and China grows stronger through opening-up; the UAE advocates diversity and inclusiveness, actively provides international aid, and China has proposed four global initiatives to promote a more just and equitable global governance system, demonstrating a global vision and a strong sense of responsibility; the UAE emphasises "Fate is the same... The benefits are the same, the interests are the same and so is our happiness.” While China is promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity. On the path to future development, all countries should work together.

As my visit drew to a close, I lingered for a long time before the Ming Dynasty Pomegranate Dish unearthed in Ras Al Khaimah. It embodies the friendship between China and the UAE that transcends time and space, and also witnesses the shared understanding of development between the two countries. In the future, I would like to recommend this museum to more Chinese friends, because in the museum, people can not only understand the UAE, but also feel its development philosophy and values that transcend its borders, resonating with the practice of the Communist Party of China leading the Chinese people in advancing Chinese modernisation. This is an important reason why China and the UAE, though separated by thousands of miles, can become comprehensive strategic partners.