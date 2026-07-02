Zayed National Museum fund to support research into UAE heritage and regional ties

Zayed National Museum has revealed the latest areas of focus for its 2026 Research Fund.

They include the life and achievements of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the nation's archaeology and history, and intangible heritage such as oral histories, living history, traditions, stories and songs.

Other priorities are the archaeology and history of the Arabian Peninsula and South Asia, particularly how Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka interacted and engaged with the UAE from prehistory until the recent past.

The museum, in Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District, has invited researchers from around the world to apply for the Dh1 million fund, which supports projects contributing to the preservation and understanding of the UAE’s heritage and culture, as well as that of the wider region.

The fund offers large and small grants to established and early-career researchers.

The Dh1 million fund extends Zayed National Museum’s function as a research institution. Victor Besa / The National Info

Applications will be reviewed by representatives from the museum and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, alongside external specialists.

Projects will be assessed according to their research methodology, the applicants' experience, proposed outcomes and alignment with the museum’s mandate. The deadline for applications is August 20.

Peter Magee, director of Zayed National Museum, said the fund extends one of the museum’s central functions as a research institution, building on work that has already contributed to knowledge of the UAE and the region.

“Zayed National Museum's internally led programme spans archaeology, conservation science, oral history and intangible heritage, supported by specialised in-house facilities including conservation laboratories, a digitalisation studio and multispectral imaging technology,” he said.

The Magan boat on its maiden voyage in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Zayed National Museum Info

Magee cited the Magan Boat project, developed with Zayed University and NYU Abu Dhabi in 2024, which reconstructed a Bronze Age sea vessel using evidence from a cuneiform tablet in the museum’s collection.

He said the project demonstrated that the UAE was an active participant in early long-distance trade networks.

“The research fund extends this spirit of inquiry outward, inviting scholars from around the world to contribute to the same growing body of knowledge,” he said.

Launched in 2023, the fund has supported 18 projects by researchers from countries including China, Egypt, India, Italy, Oman, Poland, the UAE, the UK and the US.

Previous projects have examined subjects including rock art in southern and eastern Arabia, the deep archaeological history of Al Ain Oasis and the legacy of the UAE Founding Father.