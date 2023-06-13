Zayed National Museum launches Dh1 million fund for research on UAE history and culture

Zayed National Museum has announced a Dh1 million fund to bolster research on the UAE's history and culture, as well as the legacy of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The fund will be awarded across several categories, with both large and small grants available. They include research into the social, cultural and economic impact Sheikh Zayed had on the UAE; the country’s history and archaeology; as well as its intangible heritage, which spans oral history, customs, stories and music.

The Zayed National Museum fund will support research on the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the UAE. Photo: Al Ittihad

The grants will also focus on how the UAE and its ancestors developed connections with countries across the Arabian Peninsula and Indian Ocean, dating back thousands of years.

Researchers can submit proposals for the grants until July 15, which will be awarded in September and funding can be renewed for up to three consecutive years.

The fund’s panel includes representatives from Zayed National Museum and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, along with several subject-specific experts. Submissions will be judged based on the research methodology, outcomes and relevance to the museum’s mission.

Located in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, Zayed National Museum is the national museum of the UAE. It is still under construction and scheduled to open within the next few years.

“The establishment of the Zayed National Museum research fund reflects our commitment to promoting and protecting our culture and heritage,” says Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism.

Model of the Saadiyat Cultural District, which is home to several museums and cultural institutions including the Zayed National Museum. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

“This initiative seeks to unlock a wealth of untold stories about our late founder Sheikh Zayed, enlightening us on the profound impact he had on our nation’s progress and development. We are firmly dedicated to empowering the next generation, enabling them to carry forward his enduring legacy and heritage, nurturing a sense of pride and commitment for future generations.”

Meanwhile, Peter Magee, director of Zayed National Museum, says the fund is rooted in the museum’s commitment to researching and promoting UAE’s culture, legacy and heritage. The fund, he says, will inspire “both established and junior researchers to dig deep, discover and share the UAE’s story with the world”.

He adds: “We are excited to share this opportunity to all researchers who are interested in contributing to knowledge creation and exploring the enduring impact of Sheikh Zayed on the country he founded and the entire region.”