Abu Dhabi launches Treasured Sayings, a collection of Sheikh Zayed's poetry

The poetic legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is being honoured in a new book called Treasured Sayings, published by Assouline.

Launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the collection brings together 118 poems by Sheikh Zayed, offering readers an insight into his reflections on leadership, humanity and unity, as well as his deep connection to the UAE.

The book includes 75 poems translated into English and has been organised according to the rhyming scheme of each poem's opening line. Themes explored throughout the collection include compassion, belonging, tolerance, affection and beauty – values that continue to shape Emirati identity today.

DCT Abu Dhabi said the publication forms part of its wider efforts to preserve and promote Emirati culture and heritage, while introducing Sheikh Zayed's literary legacy to new audiences in the UAE and abroad.

The poems are organised according to the rhyme scheme of each opening line. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi Info

The project was developed with support from national partners, including the Founder’s Office at the Presidential Court and the Arabic Language Centre. Organisers described the collection as a way of connecting generations through poetry while helping to protect the UAE's literary heritage.

“Treasured Sayings is a cultural responsibility as much as it is a publication,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

“Through its carefully curated pages, we honour and safeguard the poetic voice of the late Sheikh Zayed, whose words continue to reflect his vision for unity, his deep connection to the land and his belief in humanity.”

Al Mubarak added that the collection aims to strengthen connections between generations and preserve the values that helped shape the nation's development.

Themes explored in the collection include compassion, belonging, tolerance, affection and beauty. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi Info

DCT Abu Dhabi said the publication also reflects the UAE's commitment to cultural exchange and mutual understanding, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a centre for arts, culture and heritage.

The book is the latest addition to Assouline's catalogue of cultural publications and is available through the publisher's website.

Last month, Assouline also published Ode to a Camel and Abu Dhabi Before 1971.

UAE Before 1971 features images of trade, architecture, education and early oil exploration. Photo: Assouline Info

Abu Dhabi Before 1971 has been released in collaboration between Assouline and the National Library and Archives. The book uses more than 250 photographs from its archives, documenting life in Abu Dhabi before the formation of the UAE. It includes scenes of daily life, trade, architecture, education and early oil exploration. It features images from the period before the federation, offering a visual record of the emirate as it changed in the years leading up to 1971.

Ode to a Camel, meanwhile, is a coffee-table book by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed that explores one of the UAE's most enduring cultural symbols through photography, poetry and essays.

The volume, which features images captured by Sheikha Latifa, examines the relationship between people, camels and desert life, while reflecting on themes of heritage, resilience and identity.

The books join a growing catalogue of UAE-focused Assouline titles, including Dubai Wonder and Abu Dhabi Bright, which document the country's cultural landscape through luxury publishing.