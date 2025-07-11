Timeframe: How Sheikh Zayed stood up for Palestinians during his 1989 state visit to the UK

During his state visit to the UK on July 18, 1989, UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, caused quite a stir in the British media on the back of a meeting he held in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, where he was staying.

Sheikh Zayed had invited Bassam Abu Sharif, a senior adviser to Yasser Arafat, former leader of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, with whom the British government had no official relations.

The first Palestinian intifada was taking place, and former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, who was then the country's trade and industry minister, had publicly called for the murder of Arafat.

“Palestine had a very special place in his heart,” Abu Sharif wrote of Sheikh Zayed in his 2009 book Arafat and the Dream of Palestine: An Insider's Account.

Recounting his meeting with the UAE Founding Father, Abu Sharif said: “Sheikh Zayed was an Arab who remained true in his national stands”.

Princess Diana at a banquet hosted by Sheikh Zayed at Claridge's hotel in London on July 20, 1989. Getty Images

“I summarised developments, explaining to His Highness the difficult circumstances of occupation under which our people were living. He would interrupt me once in a while to ask for more details, but I could see he was deeply moved by what I was telling him,” he wrote of their meeting.

“Due to His Highness’s busy schedule, I was granted only a 20-minute meeting. When my allotted time was up, I stood to leave, apologising for having taken up so much of his valuable time. He motioned for me to remain seated, saying firmly: 'Palestine is more important.'

“We continued talking for a whole hour, which both amazed and confused his staff. Before I left, Sheikh Zayed pledged to aid the Palestinian people and encouraged us to remain firmly committed to freeing Jerusalem.”

The following morning, one British newspaper reported their meeting with the headline: “A Terrorist in Buckingham Palace”. The Independent also suggested Abu Sharif's visit to Buckingham Palace had “embarrassed” Geoffrey Howe, the then British foreign secretary.

Sheikh Zayed with Margaret Thatcher at 10 Downing Street. Getty Images

Buckingham Palace would later issue a statement saying the meeting had been prearranged and that, as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II, Sheikh Zayed was entitled to any visitor he wished.

Following the state reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the queen, Sheikh Zayed hosted a return banquet in her honour two days later. It was held at the famed Claridge's hotel in London, and the queen was accompanied by a host of British politicians and members of the British royal family, including Princess Diana who, only a few months earlier in March, had visited the UAE with then Prince Charles.

During his four-day visit to the UK, Sheikh Zayed also met former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at her residence and office in 10 Downing Street.

