Fatah members commemorating the 20th anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. EPA

Yasser Arafat's ambitions seem more distant than ever 20 years after this death

The PLO chairman and first president of the Palestinian Authority leaves a complicated legacy

Thomas Helm
Jerusalem │ Amman

November 12, 2024

