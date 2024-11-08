A Palestinian woman weeps after an Israeli strike hit a school sheltering displaced people in Al Shati camp in Gaza city. Reuters
There's nowhere else to go, say Gaza families after repeated Israeli eviction orders

People forced to move to Gaza city from besieged Jabalia and Beit Lahia told to travel further south

Nagham Mohanna
November 08, 2024

