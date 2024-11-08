Zain Mhanna, eight, and his mother were 'like two bodies with one soul', his father says. Photo: Youssef Mhanna
News

MENA

'I miss hugging her': Gazan boy, 8, spends nights sleeping on mother's grave

Father says he does not have heart to stop son from going to cemetery near Deir Al Balah, as winter worsens conditions for family

Hala Nasar
Hala Nasar

November 08, 2024

