Palestinians in need of medical care and their families board Etihad flight to Abu Dhabi in Israel. Wam
UAE evacuates 210 patients and relatives from Gaza in co-operation with the WHO

The flight on Wednesday was the UAE's 22nd evacuation of sick and injured from Gaza

The National

November 06, 2024