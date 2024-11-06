UAE evacuates 210 patients and relatives from Gaza in co-operation with the WHO

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F10%2F09%2Flive-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSEbrahimi%40thenationalnews.com%7C6e03640276614dd5d86908dcead8729f%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638643462568002278%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=xQn716tBdUD%2FmHzjnxsaGsE6zt%2F%2BbP3KUq%2Fy4o2gV6M%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae" target="_blank">UAE</a>, in co-operation with the World Health Organisation (<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/who" target="_blank">WHO</a>), evacuated 86 critically injured and ill patients from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza</a> on Wednesday, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/children/" target="_blank">children</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cancer" target="_blank">cancer</a> patients in need of extensive treatment, along with 124 of their relatives. They left the Gaza Strip using the Karam Abu Salem crossing and travelled to Ramon Airport in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israel</a> for their onward flight to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, where they will receive vital medical treatment. “This new initiative reflects the strong levels of co-operation between the UAE and the World Health Organisation, and exemplifies the UAE's steadfast and enduring commitment to support the brotherly Palestinians amid the humanitarian catastrophe in the strip,” Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations and Member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, said. “We remain resolute in our collaboration with the United Nations, international partners, and relief organisations, and we will continue to extensively undertake a leading and pioneering role in providing advanced healthcare to wounded Palestinians and those suffering from incurable diseases. We are steadfastly supporting endeavours to alleviate this humanitarian crisis using all available means.” This initiative to treat Palestinians who are wounded, injured or need cancer care was launched by President Sheikh Mohamed, who set an aim to treat 1,000 wounded children and 1,000 cancer patients in the country’s hospitals. To date, 2,127 patients and companions have been taken to the UAE and the flight on Wednesday was the country's 22nd evacuation. The UAE has undertaken substantial efforts to provide advanced healthcare to sick and severely injured Palestinians. Since it began operations in December last year, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/24/gaza-uae-field-hospital-blood-donations/" target="_blank">UAE Field Hospital</a> in the Gaza Strip has treated 50,489 cases. Additionally, the hospital floating ship anchored in Al Arish Port in Egypt has treated 6,405 cases since its launch in February. The UAE has also provided more than 43,000 tonnes of urgent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/aid" target="_blank">aid</a>, including food, medical, and relief supplies to the Palestinian people.