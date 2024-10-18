Palestinians surge forward to receive meals from a charity kitchen in northern Gaza, as supplies of aid plunge. Reuters
Palestinian Authority working to increase Gaza aid, says Prime Minister

Mohammad Mustafa acknowledges issues with distribution of supplies and calls for better security for humanitarian teams

Lizzie Porter
Ramallah

October 18, 2024