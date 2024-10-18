Former US diplomat calls letter pressing Israel over aid to Gaza a 'PR stunt'

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The US letter <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/15/us-could-slow-weapons-to-israel-unless-it-addresses-gaza-humanitarian-crisis-reports-say/" target="_blank">warning Israel</a> to improve the humanitarian situation in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza</a> is a public relations stunt, said a former diplomat who resigned in protest against President Joe Biden's policies over the war in the Palestinian territory. The letter signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, which was circulated in the media this week, gives <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> 30 days to address humanitarian needs in the besieged enclave or risk the flow of US weapons shipments. Under the Foreign Assistance Act, Washington cannot give any security assistance to governments that limit the delivery of US aid. "The administration does not need another 30 days to make that determination," said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/10/10/i-resigned-as-a-us-diplomat-because-i-will-not-be-the-face-of-a-policy-supporting-israels-slaughter-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Hala Rharrit</a>, who resigned from the State Department in April after 18 years serving as a diplomat and spokesperson. Ms Rharrit said the State Department had been receiving "ample evidence" from US experts that showed violations were taking place through the US supply of weapons to Israel. She noted that the November 5 presidential election, in which Vice President Kamala Harris is running against former president Donald Trump, would take place before the month-long grace period expired. "The fact that this letter was conveniently leaked, to me, shows that this is an election plot because it's basically telling those voters that are not wanting to vote for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris/" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> because of the implications that she has with this conflict, 'just hold out 30 days, and we'll get you something right after the election'," Ms Rharrit said. "So for me, this, unfortunately, is really nothing but a PR stunt." The former US diplomat said she had seen and escalated reports of Israel's misconduct in Gaza, and was initially told that her information would go to the "highest levels of government". "It kept me going for a long time, because I did feel like my government was actually going to do something with this information. I was told it was going to the White House," she said. But suddenly, things changed. "After months of no action, and things getting worse, and more (weapons) shipments sent and more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/12/09/us-vetoes-gaza-ceasefire-resolution-drafted-by-uae/" target="_blank">vetoes</a> (for a ceasefire) at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un" target="_blank">UN</a>, in January I was personally told 'OK, your reports are no longer needed'." In May, senior civil-military adviser <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/19/government-staffers-who-resigned-over-us-policy-on-israel-gaza-war-speak-out/" target="_blank">Stacey Gilbert</a>, resigned over a similar issue. She was consulted on one of the reports that absolved Israel of wrongdoing, despite her assessments. Ms Rharrit said the report involving Ms Gilbert was based on "facts on the ground" verified by US experts. Ms Gilbert's name was reportedly taken off the report as it went up the ladder. Speaking to <i>The Guardian </i>in May, after the report came out, Ms Gilbert stressed that she was among the experts that would be eventually taken off the report as it was "edited at a higher level". "So I did not know what was in the report until it came out,” she said at the time. The report concluded that Israel was not blocking access to humanitarian aid. Ms Gilbert said she "could not believe" the words she was reading when the report came out. Ms Rharrit explained that in her 18 years as a diplomat, she had seen nothing like the "silencing" that was being done to her, Ms Gilbert and other colleagues sounding the alarm on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/29/humanitarian-agencies-reduced-to-begging-for-soap-in-gaza-amid-aid-restrictions/" target="_blank">humanitarian situation</a> in Gaza. "People are scared to speak out... It sends an absolute chilling effect across the entire department," she affirmed. "It is not in the interest of our country at all to have a State Department that is scared to tell the facts.