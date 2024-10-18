A Palestinian receives a bucket of water at a distribution point in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. AFP
A Palestinian receives a bucket of water at a distribution point in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. AFP

Former US diplomat calls letter pressing Israel over aid to Gaza a 'PR stunt'

Hala Rharrit resigned in protest against President Joe Biden's policies over the war in the Palestinian territory

Nada AlTaher
October 18, 2024