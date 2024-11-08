Netanyahu names settler activist as next Israeli ambassador to US

Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/06/yoav-gallant-israel-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> has chosen Yechiel Leiter, a former senior adviser who is active in the settler movement in the West Bank, to serve as the country’s next ambassador to the US. He replaces Michael Herzog, who has served in the role since 2021. Mr Leiter – who was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the same town as President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/15/biden-praises-harris-in-first-joint-2024-campaign-event/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> – moved to Israel as a teenager. He has served in various government posts, including chief of staff to Mr Netanyahu while he was finance minister. He is also an ordained rabbi. “Yechiel Leiter is a highly capable diplomat, an eloquent speaker and possesses a deep understanding of American culture and politics,” Mr Netanyahu said in a statement released on X. “I am convinced that Yechiel will represent the state of Israel in the best way possible. I wish him success in his position.” According to <i>Haaretz</i>, Mr Leiter was once a member of the Jewish Defence League, an organisation founded by far-right Rabbi Meir Kahane, which the US has designated as a terrorist organisation. James Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, took to X to condemn Mr Leiter’s appointment. “The new Israeli ambassador to the US was a member of US designated terror organisation,” Mr Zogby said. “I take this personally. The JDL murdered my colleague Alex Odeh, threatened my life and firebombed my office. He should be denied entry to the US.” Mr Leiter is reported to have lived for several years in the West Bank and advocated the annexation of the territory in a 2020 article. His son Moshe was killed while fighting in Gaza in November of last year. The Israeli embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on Friday, which is Shabbat. Mr Leiter will take over at a time when Israel's far-right government looks to improve relations with Washington under president-elect Donald Trump. Mr Netanyahu was quick to offer praise for Mr Trump after what he described as his “huge victory” on Tuesday. “Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” Mr Netanyahu said.