'Criminal and unacceptable': Gargash blames extremists on both sides for war in Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/09/live-israel-gaza-qatar-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The plight of civilians as a result of “systemic violence” in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> is “criminal and unacceptable”, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said on Monday, blaming extremists “on both sides” for over a year of war that has killed more than 43,600 people. “We have seen that the current agenda that led to a whole year of war is driven by extremists on both sides – from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli</a> and Arab sides,” Dr Gargash said at the 11th Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate conference. Dr Gargash highlighted the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/06/uae-evacuates-210-patients-and-relatives-from-gaza-in-co-operation-with-the-who/" target="_blank">UAE’s humanitarian support</a> for the people of Gaza, but said they undoubtedly need “much more”. “They need to live in security and stability as opposed to conditions where they find themselves displaced in their own country,” he said. At least nine out of 10 Gazans have been displaced more than once since the Israel-Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, according to UN figures. “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinians</a> deserve a government that is able to manage their affairs in these difficult times in a credible and transparent manner,” added Dr Gargash. The Palestinian Authority led by President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mahmoud-abbas/" target="_blank">Mahmoud Abbas</a> has been widely accused of corruption and is increasingly unpopular among civilians in the occupied <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/west-bank/" target="_blank">West Bank</a> and Gaza. On <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, Dr Gargash said the state should retain “exclusive authority and sole control of weapons, military and defence functions”. “Therefore, the presence of militias and private armies must not be tolerated,” he said in an apparent reference to Iran-backed militia <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a>. Lebanon, which has been without a president for over two years, must elect a leader “at the earliest opportunity”, Dr Gargash said, “as a crucial step for reaching a ceasefire”. The international community must also support Lebanon’s state institutions, including its army, to help enforce sovereignty “over all Lebanese territory”. Both in Lebanon and Palestine, “drastic reform” is required for the world to provide them with “considerable support”, he said. “Recent developments are clear indications of the result when extremist militias decide on questions of war and peace,” the diplomatic adviser told the conference, adding that a peaceful future can only be achieved in “co-ordination” with regional counterparts including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank">Iran</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkey</a> to end “perpetual” conflict in the region. “We share a common goal in preserving national sovereignties and interests and preventing confrontation,” he said. It is “vital” for the Middle East to be responsible for its own “security and prosperity”. Achieving this requires prioritising “diplomacy, de-escalation and the concept of political solutions for all forms of political crisis in the region”. Dr Gargash also said a “shift in mindset” is required by political leaders who see the humanitarian cost as a “by-product of crisis and unfortunate reality that accompanies conflict”. “This is no longer acceptable … Humanitarian considerations in our region should no longer be an afterthought in the face of political upheaval. Instead, they must be integrated into the fabric of decision-making processes.” On Wednesday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> congratulated US President-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> on his election win. Dr Gargash said the role of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> in the region is “critical” but added that its involvement “isn’t enough”. “With an incoming administration – we must avoid reactive and piecemeal principle at the expense of a comprehensive approach that aims to maintain regional security and stability,” he said. With Israel and Iran exchanging strikes in October, Dr Gargash said a political framework must be used to break the cycle of violence between the two nations. Israel launched air strikes and a ground invasion of Gaza after a Hamas-led attack on Israeli communities on October 7, 2023 in which about 1,200 people were killed and around 240 abducted.