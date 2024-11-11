As Trump presidency looms, Arab-Islamic leaders unite in unwavering support for a Palestinian state

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/09/live-israel-gaza-qatar-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Arab and Islamic leaders, led by Saudi Arabia, united in demonstrating unwavering support for a Palestinian state on Monday and urged immediate ceasefires in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/11/criminal-and-unacceptable-gargash-blames-extremists-on-both-sides-for-war-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza and Lebanon</a>, anticipating potential shifts under Donald Trump’s incoming US administration. The summit held in Riyadh aimed to build on last year’s Arab and Islamic meeting on the same date, boosting efforts led by Arab countries to end Israel's wars, which have claimed tens of thousands of lives. It came just days after Mr Trump’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/11/10/the-trump-transition-could-give-us-clues-on-his-plans-for-ukraine-and-the-middle-east/" target="_blank">US election victory</a>, with Middle Eastern political sources telling <i>The National</i> that the summit's primary focus is on advancing a unified strategy in preparation for the new administration’s January start. Observers and regional diplomats believe Mr Trump will seek a significant diplomatic achievement at the beginning of his term. “We emphasise the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state and preserving Lebanese sovereignty,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a speech during the opening session, which was attended by leaders from Arab and Islamic states. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stressed that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/23/blinken-lands-in-riyadh-in-new-push-for-israel-saudi-arabia-normalisation/" target="_blank">normalisation </a>with Israel is off the table as long as Israel refuses to support a Palestinian state. Last month, Riyadh reiterated its "condemnation and denunciation of Israeli crimes and attacks committed against the Palestinian people". The lame duck period in the US could have an impact on the Iran-Israel conflict. Last month, Israel launched strikes on ballistic missile manufacturing sites and air defences in Iran in response to an earlier attack on Israel, prompting expectations of further Iranian retaliation. For this reason, “the summit must unify its stance on key issues”, one Middle Eastern political source said. In his speech, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose country normalised relations with its arch-rival Iran last year, stated that Israel must stop attacking the Islamic Republic – a stark and rare remark that could be seen as supportive of Tehran in its<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/05/can-us-reinforcements-in-the-middle-east-deter-irans-next-strike-on-israel/" target="_blank"> stand-off with Israel</a>. “We call on the international community to oblige Israel to respect Iran's sovereignty and refrain from attacking its territory,” the Crown Prince said. The devastating conflict in the Middle East was sparked by Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages being taken into Gaza. Since then, Israel’s assault has killed over 43,400 in Gaza and 3,000 in Lebanon, where Israel launched a ground campaign. World leaders are increasingly calling for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/09/qatar-hamas-leaders/" target="_blank">ceasefire </a>in both Gaza and Lebanon, and a deal to release the hostages. On Monday, leaders at the Riyadh summit demonstrated unwavering support for a Palestinian state, emphasizing that the two-state solution remains the best path to peace in the Middle East, despite recent conflicts and Israeli claims that the idea is unachievable. Israel has consistently rejected the two-state solution despite advocacy from Arab countries and Western nations for an independent Palestinian state. The Arab League and Gulf Co-operation Council Secretaries General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi demanded the immediate implementation of a two-state solution. “We will not give up on the existence of an independent Palestinian state,” said Mr Aboul Gheit. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Muslim nations to lead efforts to isolate Israel internationally, including calling for arms embargoes. Jordan's King Abdullah II advocated for Israel's siege of Gaza to be broken, while Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi warned that the region and the world stand at a crossroads and urged for the immediate implementation of the two-state solution. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/11/01/lebanon-israel-baalbek-us-middle-east/" target="_blank">Lebanese </a>Prime Minister Najib Mikati told the summit his country is enduring a historic crisis due to Israel’s war and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reiterated his call for the suspension of Israel's United Nations membership. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani urged the creation of a joint fund to support the reconstruction of Gaza and Lebanon, both heavily ravaged by Israel's war. Former Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/07/ehud-olmert-calls-for-diplomacy-to-end-israels-war-on-lebanon/" target="_blank">Ehud Olmert</a>, speaking to <i>The National</i> at the Paris Peace Forum on Monday, said he expects the US president-elect to favour a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Mr Trump has expressed the desire to end the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah war, though experts caution that there is often a gap between political rhetoric and reality. Although he has shown strong support for Israel's actions against Hamas in Gaza, Mr Trump said in March that the war needed to end swiftly. Now that the conflict has expanded to a second front in Lebanon against Hezbollah, he could play a role in accelerating the peace process – possibly at the expense of Palestinian interests, experts suggest. Mr Trump's popularity among the Israeli public could provide him with some leverage over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/10/will-biden-put-pressure-on-israel-during-final-two-months-in-office/" target="_blank">Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu</a>, particularly among Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing supporters. This leverage could put Mr Netanyahu under more pressure to heed the Trump administration’s demands regarding the war. “Formulating a unified position is crucial, as it remains uncertain whether Trump will allow Netanyahu to continue his wars freely or impose constraints on his actions,” said a second regional political source.