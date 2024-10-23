US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Wednesday. Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Wednesday. Reuters

News

MENA

Blinken lands in Riyadh in new push for Israel-Saudi Arabia normalisation

US Secretary of State says the two countries have an 'incredible opportunity'

Anjana Sankar
Anjana Sankar

October 23, 2024