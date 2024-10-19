President Sheikh Mohamed stresses need for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon during call with EU chief

President Sheikh Mohamed has stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon during a phone call with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
According to the state news agency Wam, Sheikh Mohamed said a ceasefire is crucial for ensuring “the full protection for civilians in accordance with the international law while guaranteeing the safe and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate their suffering”.
The two sides also underscored the need to make all efforts to “prevent the expansion of the conflict” as it “threatens regional security and stability” and advocated “for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution”.
The talks also touched on regional and international issues with “a particular focus on developments in the Middle East”.
Sheikh Mohamed “underscored the UAE’s commitment to working with regional and international entities to prevent the expansion of conflict in the Middle East”, while praising the European Union’s humanitarian role.
During the call, the President and Ms von der Leyen also explored ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and the European Union.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed support for joint Gulf-European co-operation across trade and investment, while exploring new opportunities to enhance partnership with other nations.
The EU chief thanked the UAE for its support for its efforts and humanitarian initiatives in Gaza and Lebanon, and for continuing to maintain strong ties with the EU.
