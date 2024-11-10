Then US president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before a meeting in Helsinki in 2018. AFP
Then US president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before a meeting in Helsinki in 2018. AFP

Opinion

Comment

The Trump transition could give us clues on his plans for Ukraine and the Middle East

Raghida Dergham is the founder and executive chairwoman of the Beirut Institute, and a columnist for The National

November 10, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today