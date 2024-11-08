How the White House and president-elect Trump will manage the transition

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> will make a return to power following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/donald-trump-white-house-2024-election-win/" target="_blank">his victory</a> over Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a>, but his inauguration is months away. Several steps remain before he receives the White House keys, including congressional certification of the election results – the formality that Trump supporters sought to disrupt when they stormed the US Capitol nearly four years ago after he lost re-election against Democrat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a>. The final vote tally is not yet in, but Mr Trump has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/electoral-college-what-map/" target="_blank">surpassed the electoral college threshold</a> that wins him the presidency, and his rival, Ms Harris, has conceded. Mr Biden, the current president, has already <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/07/joe-biden-election-donald-trump-kamala-harris/" target="_blank">invited his successor to the White House</a>, and Mr Trump's team says the visit “will take place shortly”. It is expected to be awkward as Mr Trump did not extend such an invitation to Mr Biden in 2020, nor did he concede defeat. Now, after months of exchanging barbs and Mr Trump regularly calling Mr Biden “the worst president” in US history, the two will face cameras together at the White House. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/trump-cabinet-members-list/" target="_blank">staffing up such a massive administration</a> takes time and the wheels are already turning. Team Trump has named his former small business administrator Linda McMahon and businessman Howard Lutnick as transition co-chairs, and said the president-elect will start naming personnel “in the days and weeks ahead”. Mr Biden on Thursday vowed to work with Mr Trump “to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition”. There is already discussion about two possible – and controversial – appointments to the new administration: billionaire <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/elon-musk/" target="_blank">Elon Musk</a> and former independent candidate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/23/robert-f-kennedy-jr-suspends-presidential-campaign/" target="_blank">Robert F Kennedy</a>. Key cabinet posts including secretary of state require confirmation <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/republicans-senate-election-2024/" target="_blank">from the Senate, where Republicans will hold a majority</a>. Following an election, each of the 50 states plus Washington conducts a thorough review of the process of counting and aggregating ballots, and addresses any irregularities or controversies before the “safe harbour” day of December 11. Technically, voters do not actually cast their ballots for a presidential candidate, but for electors who are part of the electoral college, who meet after the election to vote for a president. After officials verify the complete and accurate record of their state's election, the electors are required to meet – this year it is on December 17 – to cast their votes and certify the election in their state. Four years ago, Mr Trump allies <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/08/02/donald-trump-indictment/" target="_blank">sought to cast doubt on the process</a> and pressured local officials – unsuccessfully, in the end – to refuse to certify the results. On January 6, the process finally moves to Washington. The ballots are ceremoniously brought to the US Capitol, and a joint session of Congress formally counts the electoral votes. As president of the Senate, the vice president is entrusted with making the final certification of the election – making for another awkward moment, with Ms Harris set to certify the victory of the Republican who beat her. In 2021, thousands of rioters, fuelled by<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/12/29/january-6-panel-drops-donald-trump-subpoena/" target="_blank"> repeated claims</a> of election fraud from Mr Trump and his allies, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/06/09/january-6-committee-hearings-aim-to-link-trump-election-plots-to-riot/" target="_blank">stormed the Capitol</a> seeking to halt the certification. The unrest forced lawmakers to take shelter, but ultimately the process was finalised, with Mr Trump's vice president Mike Pence certifying Mr Biden's 2020 victory. A president's term begins on January 20 at noon with the taking of the oath of office, the US Constitution says. When Mr Trump raises his right hand, he will become the 47th president. The ceremony has traditionally taken place outdoors, and since 1981, presidential inaugurations have been held on the US Capitol's west front.