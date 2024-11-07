'You can't love your country only when you win,' Biden says after Trump victory

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/us-election-results-2024-live-donald-trump-won/"><b>US election</b></a> President<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank"> Joe Biden </a>on Thursday said he would ensure a smooth transition of power to president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>, something that did not happen when Mr Trump lost the 2016 election. In his first public comments since Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> lost her election bid, Mr Biden said he hoped Tuesday's election demonstrated that the voting system, which Mr Trump undermines unless he is winning, is “fair” and “transparent”. “'You can't love your country only when you win.” he said. “The American experiment endures. We're going to be OK, but we need to stay engaged.” He praised Ms Harris for her campaign efforts, saying she gave her “whole heart”. After Mr Biden beat Mr Trump in 2016, the Republican refused to concede and, to this day, still claims he won that vote. He was on course to contest this year's election result, too, and had an army of lawyers on standby. He began to claim there was widespread cheating going on in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, but he dropped his bogus claim when it became clear he was winning. Mr Biden said he had assured Mr Trump that “my entire administration [would] work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition”, a routine and functional courtesy that before the Trump era would not even have to be stated. Mr Biden also sought to define his presidency, which included a massive infrastructure spending bill, moves to reduce student loan debt and foreign policy debacles such as the withdrawal from Afghanistan. He told supporters and staff that his term was “historic … not because I'm President, but because of what we've done, what you've done, a presidency for all Americans,” he said. “Much of the work we've done is already being felt by the American people.” The President, who is now 82, entered the White House in 2021 and promised to close the door on Trumpism. Instead, four years later, he has ushered in a new and emboldened Trump era that has the backing of millions more voters than in 2016. The Democratic fallout out from Tuesday's humiliating defeat is coalescing around Mr Biden perhaps more than Ms Harris. When he was elected, Mr Biden promised to be a transitional President who would make way for a younger candidate. Instead, he clung on and insisted that he alone could beat Mr Trump, only stepping aside in July after his struggles with mental acuity were laid bare during a debate.