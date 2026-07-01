From Al Ain Museum to Dar Al Funoon: Six decades of culture in Abu Dhabi

Dar Al Funoon, the performing arts complex and concert hall scheduled to open near Saadiyat Cultural District in 2030, will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s status as a global cultural capital.

Designed by the late US architect Frank Gehry, the centre will bring ballet, theatre, orchestral music and jazz into one venue, adding another major institution to the emirate's cultural network.

That network stretches back to 1969, ranging from modest sites to cutting-edge institutions that mirror Abu Dhabi’s development. Here are the institutions that paved the way for Dar Al Funoon.

1. Al Ain Museum: 1969

The entrance to Al Ain Museum. Photo: Al Ain Museum Info

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, established Al Ain Museum in 1969 to collect archaeological finds and document the history of the oasis city.

It began with a temporary exhibition in Al Ain’s Sultan Fort before moving to its present home, which was inaugurated on November 2, 1971.

Following a major redevelopment, the museum reopened in 2025. Its collection ranges from traditional jewellery and clothing to farm tools and household objects.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism describes it as the oldest museum in the UAE.

2. Cultural Foundation: 1981

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with exhibitors and officials at the Islamic Book Fair in May 1981. Photo: Wam Archives Info

The Cultural Foundation opened beside Qasr Al Hosn, bringing the National Library, an auditorium and exhibition halls together under one roof.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair also began there in 1981 as the Islamic Book Fair.

After closing for restoration in 2008, the building reopened in phases from 2018. Its restored 900-seat theatre and the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library opened in September 2019. The building also includes studios for artists.

3. Abu Dhabi National Theatre: 1981

Abu Dhabi National Theatre is one of the capital’s longest-running cultural venues. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Abu Dhabi National Theatre is a complex containing a 2,250-seat auditorium equipped for plays and film screenings, as well as conference and exhibition facilities. The theatre has hosted film screenings as part of the Abu Dhabi Film Festival and Romeo & Juliet by Shakespeare's Globe ensemble.

4. Bait Al Oud: 2008

Master craftsman Amro Fawzy at the Bait Al Oud workshop in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Bait Al Oud is a specialist music institution dedicated to preserving, studying and teaching the oud and other Arab instruments.

Led by Iraqi oud player and composer Naseer Shamma, generations of students have studied the instrument alongside others associated with Arab musical traditions, including the qanun. Courses also cover singing and instrument-making.

In addition to formal study and oud-making instruction, students complete their courses with a public graduation concert, assessed by a jury.

5. Manarat Al Saadiyat: 2009

Fares Al Kaabi’s works at the Cartographies, Revised exhibition at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Victor Besa / The National Info

When Manarat Al Saadiyat opened, it highlighted the cultural promise of Saadiyat Island while its major museums were still under development.

Early exhibitions presented plans for Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

6. The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi: 2015

Faraj Suleiman performs at Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi. Photo: Social Garage / NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre Info

The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi opened with purpose-built theatres presenting regional and international music, theatre, dance, film and spoken word.

The centre also hosts the annual world music festival, Tamaas, which returns on January 29, 2027.

7. 421 Arts Campus: 2015

421 Arts Campus, formerly known as Warehouse421. Photo: 421 Arts Campus Info

Initially opened as Warehouse421, the venue's programme included performances by Grammy Award-winning Malian group Tinariwen and Ethiopian jazz musician Mulatu Astatke.

The site comprises former industrial warehouses converted into galleries and public spaces, with a programme of exhibitions, workshops, films, talks and professional development.

Now known as 421 Arts Campus, it offers residencies, grants, research programmes and opportunities for artists from the UAE and the wider region.

8. Louvre Abu Dhabi: 2017

Louvre Abu Dhabi beneath its vast dome, one of the defining landmarks of Saadiyat Cultural District. Info

A decade after the UAE and France signed the agreement to establish Louvre Abu Dhabi, the museum was inaugurated in 2017 and became the first major museum to open in Saadiyat Cultural District.

Designed by Jean Nouvel, the museum is distinguished by its vast dome and the shards of sunlight that filter into the spaces below.

The galleries present a broad chronological display that places objects from different regions and religious traditions beside one another. The museum’s collection is displayed with loans from French institutions.

9. Qasr Al Hosn and House of Artisans: 2018

The Qasr Al Hosn Festival celebrates Emirati heritage at the historic Abu Dhabi site.CRuel Pableo for The National Info

Qasr Al Hosn began with an 18th-century watchtower built to protect a freshwater source and later became the home of the ruling family and the seat of government.

After closing for conservation in 2008, it reopened permanently as a museum a decade later, with festivals and exhibitions tracing Abu Dhabi’s development from a settlement shaped by fishing, pearling and trade to the capital of the UAE.

The wider site includes the House of Artisans, where crafts, including sadu weaving, talli embroidery, and khoos palm-frond weaving, are taught and demonstrated.

10. Abrahamic Family House: 2023

The Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque at the Abrahamic Family House. Vidhyaa Chandramohan for The National Info

The Abrahamic Family House is a multifaith complex containing the Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb Mosque, St Francis Church and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue. The three buildings stand around a shared garden and forum.

The project followed the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Tours, discussions and educational programmes are offered alongside religious services.

11. TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi: 2025

An interactive digital installation at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

Exhibitions made from light, sound, water and movement respond to visitors inside the 17,000-square-metre venue, which was developed to house works by the Japanese art collective TeamLab.

12. Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi: 2025

Visitors inside Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, one of the latest additions to Saadiyat Cultural District. Victor Besa / The National Info

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi covers 13.8 billion years, from the formation of the universe to the possible future of the planet.

Among the main exhibits are Stan, a nearly complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, a blue whale specimen and material from the Murchison meteorite. Other galleries examine the prehistoric animals, landscapes and geological history of Arabia.

13. Zayed National Museum: 2025

Visitors at Zayed National Museum, which traces the life of Sheikh Zayed and the history of the UAE. Victor Besa / The National Info

Zayed National Museum tells the story of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the history of the country.

More than 1,500 objects are displayed in the museum’s permanent galleries, alongside oral testimony, film, sound and other audiovisual material. Archaeological finds trace 300,000 years of human presence in the UAE.

14. Dar Al Funoon Abu Dhabi: 2030

Rendering of Dar Al Funoon Abu Dhabi. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi Info

Dar Al Funoon Abu Dhabi was announced this month and is scheduled to open near Saadiyat Cultural District in 2030.

The complex will contain a multipurpose hall with more than 2,000 seats and an orchestra pit for as many as 120 musicians.

Plans include a 3,500-seat outdoor amphitheatre, a 400-seat studio theatre, a 250-seat jazz venue, residencies, international touring partnerships and co-productions.