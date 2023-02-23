A Closer Look: Inside Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House

<i><b>A Closer Look</b></i><b> is </b><i><b>The National's </b></i><b>show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.</b> Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House is already welcoming worshippers to its mosque, church and synagogue, and from March 1 visitors can also tour the premises. The multi-faith complex has attracted global attention for its message of religious tolerance as well as its striking architectural design. Each building is a perfect 30-metre cube, with austere interiors, and can accommodate between 200 and 320 worshippers, depending on whether they are seated or standing shoulder to shoulder. <i>The National</i>'s reporter Saeed Saeed speaks to host Sarah Forster about why the complex was built, its most striking features and what a visit might entail. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/02/21/what-to-expect-at-abu-dhabis-abrahamic-family-house/"><b>What to expect at Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/21/first-glimpse-inside-abu-dhabis-abrahamic-family-house/"><b>First glimpse inside Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House</b></a>