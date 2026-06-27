Top 36 concerts and events coming to the UAE, from Andrea Bocelli to Shakira

The UAE’s live events season is nearing full swing, with a wave of rescheduled concerts joining newly announced shows to create another busy calendar.

From pop and rock to ballet, opera and musicals, the months ahead offer a packed line-up across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will bring his arias to Abu Dhabi, while the Offlimits Music Festival returns in November with retained headliners Shakira and the Jonas Brothers.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Festival and NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre will bring a strong classical programme later in the year, including American Ballet Theatre, Dhafer Youssef and Sondra Radvanovsky, while Dubai audiences can look forward to shows by Blue, Atif Aslam and Hiba Tawaji with Ibrahim Maalouf.

Here, we round up the concerts and live events still to come this year.

1. Spacetoon Memories: July 4 at Jafza One Convention Centre, Dubai

Singer Assem Sukkar returns to Dubai with a concert revisiting the Arabic cartoon theme songs that shaped a generation. One of the defining voices of Spacetoon’s early years, he performed songs associated with programmes including Dragon Ball, Sabeq wa Laheq, Hazeem Al-Ra’ad and Saqoor Al-Ard.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh125

2. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: July 5 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan launches his Once Upon a Time World Tour in Dubai with a concert spanning qawwali, romantic ballads and songs from Pakistani and Indian cinema. He will be joined by his son Shah Zaman Ali Khan, bringing two generations of the musical family together on stage.

Show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh190

3. Ramy Sabry: July 5 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

Egyptian singer Ramy Sabry brings his romantic pop catalogue to Abu Dhabi. Before becoming a solo performer, he composed for artists including Amer Mounib, Sherine Abdel Wahab and Fadl Shaker, while his own songs include Ymken Kher, Kelma, Hayaty Msh Tamam, Ahd Eldonia and El Hob 3ebna.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh1,195

4 Sonu Nigam: August 21 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Indian singer Sonu Nigam launches his Revolution Tour in Abu Dhabi with a concert celebrating three decades of music. The Padma Shri recipient’s repertoire spans Bollywood songs, romantic ballads and pop releases recorded in several Indian languages.

Doors open 7.30pm; tickets from Dh150

5. Miami Band: August 29 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Kuwait’s Miami Band bring their career-retrospective, The Miami Show, to Dubai, featuring a catalogue that has been part of Gulf pop since the early 1990s. The set is expected to include songs such as Bastans, Ya Omri Ana and Ya Helwakom.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh195

6. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Fanfarai: September 5 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

The Arts Centre season opens with two brass ensembles drawing on musical traditions from either side of the Atlantic. Grammy-winning New Orleans group The Dirty Dozen Brass Band combine second-line jazz with funk, bebop, R&B and soul.

French-North African ensemble Fanfarai bring Algerian and Moroccan traditions into a line-up of brass, percussion, bass and keyboards, alongside Afro-Cuban music, Latin jazz and funk. Both groups are making their Gulf debuts.

Doors open 8pm; show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh78.75

7. The Butterfly Who Flew Into the Rave: September 10 to 12 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

New Zealand dancers Oli Mathiesen, Lucy Lynch and Sharvon Mortimer condense the physical experience of a three-day rave into an hour-long performance. Set to Detroit techno producer Suburban Knight’s album Nocturbulous Behaviour, the Middle East premiere unfolds through continuous movement without a pause.

Shows start 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

8. Christina Aguilera: September 25 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Christina Aguilera will return to Abu Dhabi a year after her 2025 Saadiyat Nights performance. Victor Besa / The National Info

Christina Aguilera will return to Abu Dhabi just more than a year after her Saadiyat Nights performance. The seven-time Grammy Award winner last appeared in the emirate in February 2025, a show that was described in The National as a masterclass in live performance, underlining her reputation as one of pop’s most formidable vocalists. Her return follows earlier UAE appearances including Expo 2020’s closing ceremony.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh395

9. K-Pop Fever: September 26 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

K-Pop Fever is a concert-style production celebrating some of the genre’s most popular songs. Featuring 12 singers and dancers, the performance combines live vocals with large-scale choreography inspired by leading K-pop groups and solo artists.

Doors open 2pm; tickets from Dh155

10. The Corrs: September 27 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Irish sibling group The Corrs return to Abu Dhabi with their combination of pop-rock and traditional Celtic influences. The quartet’s catalogue includes Runaway, Breathless and What Can I Do, alongside material from their debut album, Forgiven, Not Forgotten.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets from Dh325

11. Untitled 14km: October 1 and 2 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Moroccan artist Youness Atbane combines dance, theatre, performance and installation in a satire examining the international art world’s approach to Arab identity. Set inside an imagined museum, the work follows four characters attempting to create an exhibition connecting the region’s poetic history with contemporary Arab art.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh199

12. Marilyne Naaman: October 6 at Dubai Opera, Dubai

Lebanese singer and actress Marilyne Naaman makes her Dubai Opera debut with a concert blending Arabic music and western pop influences. She reached a wider audience through The Voice France and has since released songs including Nachez, 5 Minutes and Lech Ma Bterjaa?.

Her recording of Ana Min, the theme song from television drama Bil Dam, became a regional hit.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh295.

13. TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan: October 11 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Filipino singers TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan bring their In Between Middle East Tour to Dubai following a four-night sold-out run in the Philippines. The married couple will perform solo material and collaborations, moving between romantic pop, soul, R&B and jazz.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh299

14. Morgan Jay: October 11 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Musical comedian Morgan Jay brings his Goofy Guy Tour to Abu Dhabi, combining stand-up, live music and improvised audience interaction. Performing with a guitar, he turns dating, relationships and exchanges with the crowd into R&B-influenced songs and comic routines.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets from Dh275

15. Sondra Radvanovsky and Vincenzo Scalera: October 17 at The Red Theatre, The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky will perform arias and songs by Bellini, Verdi and Puccini, accompanied by pianist Vincenzo Scalera. The programme, as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival, also includes music by Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and Richard Strauss.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

16. Blue: October 25 at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Expo City Dubai

British pop group Blue will celebrate 25 years of hits with a Dubai show built around fan favourites such as All Rise, One Love and Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word, alongside newer material from their Reflections album. The four-piece remain one of the UK’s most successful boy bands, with three number one albums and 11 Top 10 singles.

Doors open 6.30pm, show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh239

17. Russell Peters: October 25 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Known for his rapid-fire delivery, crowd banter and cultural observations, Indian-Canadian comedian Russell Peters built an international following through specials such as Outsourced, Red, White and Brown and Deported. Peters remains one of the highest-grossing comedians globally, with a touring career spanning more than two decades.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh275

18. Nass: October 30 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

French-Moroccan choreographer Fouad Boussouf brings together seven male dancers in a work connecting hip-hop movement with the ritual dimensions of North African music. The title takes inspiration from Moroccan group Nass El Ghiwane and draws parallels between their search for identity and the origins of hip-hop.

Doors open 7pm; show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

19. Riverdance: October 31 and November 1 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Riverdance returns to the UAE with a production marking the Irish dance show’s 30th anniversary. The staging retains Bill Whelan’s Grammy Award-winning score while introducing updated choreography, costumes, lighting, projection and motion graphics.

Performance times vary; tickets from Dh215

20. Benjamin Clementine: November 1 at Dubai Opera

British singer, pianist and composer Benjamin Clementine performs a programme combining experimental pop, contemporary classical music, jazz and poetry. His debut album, At Least for Now, won the Mercury Prize, while later recordings include I Tell a Fly and And I Have Been.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh500.

21. American Ballet Theatre: November 20 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

American Ballet Theatre will present works by three choreographers: Twyla Tharp’s playful Sextet, Alexei Ratmansky’s meditative Serenade after Plato’s Symposium, and George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm, tickets from Dh125

22. Offlimits Music Festival: November 21 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The Offlimits Music Festival, originally scheduled for April, has been moved to November 21. The line-up is expected to remain intact, including Shakira and the Jonas Brothers, positioning the event as one of the season’s biggest pop-led concerts in the capital. Tickets remain valid for the new date.

Doors open 3pm; tickets from Dh495

23. Algarabia: November 26 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Algarabia presents a theatrical production blending flamenco with Arabic poetry, performed by musicians from Spain’s University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra alongside dancers and actors. The work follows the journey of an Arab girl drawn to ancient botanical theory and poetic tradition.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh100

24. Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf: November 27 at Dubai Opera, Dubai

Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf will unite for a one-night performance at Dubai Opera, with the programme drawing on French musical heritage through a blend of chanson, jazz and contemporary composition. Tawaji’s emotive vocals and Maalouf’s genre-crossing trumpet work make this one of the more distinctive concert pairings on the calendar.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh355

25. Atif Aslam: November 27 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Atif Aslam returns to Coca-Cola Arena after five consecutive years of sold-out Dubai concerts. The Pakistani singer’s programme will move between Bollywood songs, pop-rock and devotional music, with hits including Tajdar-e-Haram, Jeena Jeena, Pehli Nazar Mein, Dil Diyan Gallan and Aadat.

Doors open 9pm; tickets from Dh350

26. Tarkan: November 27 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Known internationally for the global hit Simarik and a catalogue that has defined Turkish pop for more than two decades, Tarkan is making his Abu Dhabi debut is further proof of Turkish’s pop growing popularity in the region.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh295

27. Verdi’s Opera Gala: November 29 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Marking 125 years since Giuseppe Verdi’s death, this programme is led by soprano Maria Agresta and tenor Giorgio Berrugi, and includes selections from Nabucco, I Vespri Siciliani, Otello and La Traviata, alongside overtures and duets drawn from Verdi’s wider catalogue.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh125

28. Andrea Bocelli: December 2 at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his 30th Anniversary Romanza World Tour to Abu Dhabi as part of Yasalam Classics. The concert celebrates Romanza, the album that helped establish him internationally and includes songs such as Con te partiro and Vivo per lei.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh295

29. Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson: December 3 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Lewis Capaldi returns to Abu Dhabi after a powerful performance in January. Photo: Saadiyat Nights Info

Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson will open the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 after-race concert series with separate sets at Etihad Park.

Capaldi returns to the capital following his Saadiyat Nights performance in January, bringing a catalogue that includes Someone You Loved, Before You Go and Forget Me. Larsson joins the bill with pop staples such as Lush Life, Never Forget You and Symphony, offering a high-tempo contrast to Capaldi’s ballad-driven set. The show launches the four-night programme running alongside the race weekend at Yas Marina Circuit.

Showtime yet to be announced; access exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

30. Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili: December 10 at The Red Theatre, The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Georgian musicians Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili will perform works by Beethoven, Bartok and Franck, alongside a contemporary piece by composer Josef Bardanashvili.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

31. Minsoo Sohn: December 11 at The Red Theatre, The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier. Photo: Abu Dhabi Festival Info

Pianist Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, presenting the 24 preludes and fugues that explore every major and minor key. The recital highlights both the intellectual depth and emotional breadth of the landmark work.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

32. Chicago the Musical: December 16 to 20 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Broadway production of Chicago comes to Coca-Cola Arena for eight performances over five days. Set during the Jazz Age, the musical follows nightclub performer Roxie Hart and vaudeville star Velma Kelly as they compete for public attention while awaiting trial for murder.

The score includes All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle.

Performance times vary; tickets from Dh49

33. Dhafer Youssef: December 19 at The Red Theatre, The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Oud maestro Dhafer Youssef will perform with his quintet, bridging sounds from the East and West through jazz, Arab and North African traditions, as well as European classical and electronic elements. He is expected to perform material from his latest album Shiraz, described as his most personal work to date.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

34. Tamaas Festival: January 29, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Tamaas Festival returns with three acts moving between traditional forms and club-oriented production. Moroccan-Swiss musician Sami Galbi combines rai and chaabi with electronic music, while Nigerien guitarist Bombino performs Tuareg desert blues and rock.

British collective Ibibio Sound Machine close the evening with West African rhythms, post-punk, disco and electronic music.

Festival starts 7pm; free pass upon registration

35. Ramadaniyat – The Handover: February 17, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Egyptian oud player Aly Eissa, Alexandrian violinist Ayman Asfour and Belgian-Norwegian keyboard player Jonas Cambien make their UAE debut as The Handover. The trio bring the ritual and folk music of rural Egypt into contact with free improvisation, psychedelic rock and electronic textures.

Doors open 9pm; show starts 9.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

36. Tribute to Ziad Rahbani by Faraj Suleiman: March 26, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Palestinian composer and pianist Faraj Suleiman returns with a programme dedicated to Lebanese composer, pianist and playwright Ziad Rahbani. Rather than reproducing the original recordings, Suleiman re-orchestrates and re-harmonises the material through contemporary piano, jazz and Arabic composition.

Doors open 7pm; show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh78.75