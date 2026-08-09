Top 61 concerts and events coming to the UAE, from Christina Aguilera and Shakira to Trevor Noah

The UAE’s live events season is nearing full swing, with a wave of rescheduled concerts joining newly announced shows to create another busy calendar.

From pop and rock to stand-up comedy, ballet, opera and musicals, the months ahead offer a packed line-up across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Najwa Karam will bring her greatest hits to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, while Abu Dhabi Comedy Season has announced its first wave of shows led by Palestinian-American star Mo Amer.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform his stirring arias in Abu Dhabi, and Offlimits Music Festival returns in November with retained headliners Shakira and the Jonas Brothers.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi Festival and NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre will bring a strong classical programme later in the year, including American Ballet Theatre, Dhafer Youssef and Sondra Radvanovsky, while Dubai audiences can look forward to shows by Vir Das, Atif Aslam and Hiba Tawaji with Ibrahim Maalouf.

Here, we round up the concerts and live events still to come this year.

1. Thaalam Beats: August 15 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Indian singer Usha Uthup has built a five-decade catalogue spanning jazz, pop, disco and Indian film music, with songs including Hari Om Hari, Ramba Ho and Darling.

Abu Dhabi-born singer Benny Dayal will perform tracks including Badtameez Dil, Let’s Nacho and Ude Dil Befikre. Kerala band Thaikkudam Bridge completes the bill with a combination of rock, folk and Indian classical music, known for tracks including Fish Rock and Navarasam.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh75

2. Sonu Nigam: August 21 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Indian singer Sonu Nigam launches his Revolution Tour in Abu Dhabi with a concert celebrating three decades of music. The Padma Shri recipient’s repertoire spans Bollywood songs, romantic ballads and pop releases recorded in several Indian languages.

Doors open 7.30pm; tickets from Dh150

3. Ruby, Mahmoud El Esseily and Pousi: August 28 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Egyptian pop, balladry and shaabi share the bill as Ruby, Mahmoud El Esseily and Pousi perform together. Ruby’s catalogue includes Hetta Tanya, Leh Beydary Keda and Alby Plastic, while El Esseily is known for Helm Baeed, Doum Doum and Ya Nas. Pousi adds a shaabi touch to the proceedings through songs including Ah Ya Donia and El Selk Lames.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh125

4. Jimmy Carr: August 29 at Dubai Opera

British comedian Jimmy Carr wil play two shows in Dubai. Photo: Done Events Show caption: British comedian Jimmy Carr wil play two shows in Dubai. Pho…

Jimmy Carr brings Laughs Funny to Dubai Opera for two performances in one evening. The British comedian has spent more than two decades building a career around rapid-fire stand-up, television appearances and international tours, with the new show continuing his taste for provocative subject matter and observational humour.

Shows start 6.30pm and 9.30pm; tickets from Dh250

5. Miami Band: August 29 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Kuwait’s Miami Band bring their career-retrospective, The Miami Show, to Dubai, featuring a catalogue that has been part of Gulf pop since the early 1990s. The set is expected to include songs such as Bastans, Ya Omri Ana and Ya Helwakom.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh195

6. Tinig ng Kapayapaan – Philippine Choral Festival: August 30 at The Fridge Warehouse, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

A symphony of choral voices awaits as Chorus Omnis, Abu Dhabi Concert Chorus and Dubai Vocal Ensemble will perform before combining for a massed finale.

Doors open 6pm; show starts 7pm; tickets from Dh85

7. Mina Nader: September 5 at Dubai Opera, Dubai

Egyptian comedian Mina Nader brings his latest Arabic-language stand-up show to Dubai, filled with spontaneous exchanges and stories drawn from everyday life that shape each performance. A veteran of the Arabic comedy scene, Nader’s 15-year career has had him perform across the Middle East, Europe and Canada.

Doors open 9.30pm; show starts 10pm; tickets from Dh195

8. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Fanfarai: September 5 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

The Arts Centre season opens with two brass ensembles drawing on musical traditions from either side of the Atlantic. Grammy-winning New Orleans group The Dirty Dozen Brass Band combine second-line jazz with funk, bebop, R&B and soul.

French-North African ensemble Fanfarai bring Algerian and Moroccan traditions into a line-up of brass, percussion, bass and keyboards, alongside Afro-Cuban music, Latin jazz and funk. Both groups are making their Gulf debuts.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh78.75

9. The Butterfly Who Flew Into the Rave: September 10 to 12 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

New Zealand dancers Oli Mathiesen, Lucy Lynch and Sharvon Mortimer condense the physical experience of a three-day rave into an hour-long performance. Set to Detroit techno producer Suburban Knight’s album Nocturbulous Behaviour, the Middle East premiere unfolds through continuous movement without a pause.

Shows start 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

10. Mammootty in Rajakeeyam: September 12 at Expo Centre Sharjah, Sharjah

The event celebrates the five-decade career of Indian actor Mammootty, with a tribute bringing together filmmakers, actors, singers and musicians associated with Indian entertainment.

Guests include directors Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Hariharan, actor Siddique, pianist Stephen Devassy and playback singers Madhu Balakrishnan, Aravind Venugopal and Jyotsna Radhakrishnan.

Doors open 4pm; show starts 6.30pm; tickets from Dh50

11. Christina Aguilera: September 25 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Christina Aguilera concert at the closing of Expo Dubai 2020. Ruel Pableo for The National Show caption: Christina Aguilera concert at the closing of Expo Dubai 2020…

Christina Aguilera will return to Abu Dhabi just more than a year after her Saadiyat Nights performance. The seven-time Grammy Award winner last appeared in the emirate in February 2025, a show that was described in The National as a masterclass in live performance, underlining her reputation as one of pop’s most formidable vocalists. Her return follows earlier UAE appearances including Expo 2020s closing ceremony.

Doors open 7pm; tickets from Dh395

12. K-Pop Fever: September 26 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

K-Pop Fever is a concert-style production celebrating some of the genre’s most popular songs. Featuring 12 singers and dancers, the performance combines live vocals with large-scale choreography inspired by leading K-pop groups and solo artists.

Doors open 2pm; tickets from Dh155

13. The Corrs: September 27 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Irish sibling group The Corrs return to Abu Dhabi with their combination of pop-rock and traditional Celtic influences. The quartet’s catalogue includes Runaway, Breathless and What Can I Do, alongside material from their debut album, Forgiven, Not Forgotten.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets from Dh325

14. Untitled 14km: October 1 and 2 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Moroccan artist Youness Atbane combines dance, theatre, performance and installation in a satire examining the international art world’s approach to Arab identity. Set inside an imagined museum, the work follows four characters attempting to create an exhibition connecting the region’s poetic history with contemporary Arab art.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh199

15. Najwa Karam: October 2 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam will bring her hits to Dubai. Photo: Al Ittihad Show caption: Lebanese singer Najwa Karam will bring her hits to Dubai. Ph…

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam returns to Dubai with a catalogue rooted in Lebanese folk-pop and contemporary Arabic music. Karam, who is known as Shams El-Ghinnieh (the sun of music), has given hits including Yelaan Elboaad, Hayda Haki, Khallini Shoufak and Maloun Abu Eleshq.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh150

16. Marilyne Naaman: October 6 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese singer and actress Marilyne Naaman makes her Dubai Opera debut with a concert blending Arabic music and western pop influences. She reached a wider audience through The Voice France and has since released songs including Nachez, 5 Minutes and Lech Ma Bterjaa?.

Her recording of Ana Min, the theme song from the television drama Bil Dam, became a regional hit in 2025.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295

17. Nagham: October 9 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

Traditional melodies are given the strings treatment and recast for full orchestra as the Heritage Symphonic Orchestra performs under Emirati composer and conductor Mohammed Al Qahoom.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh195

18. Mohandis Al Thauq Al Aam: October 9 and 10 at Dubai Opera

Kuwaiti theatre comes to Dubai Comedy Festival with Mohandis Al Thauq Al Aam, a new Arabic-language production written and directed by Abdulaziz Safar.

Starring Khaled Al-Muzaffar, Khaled Al-Ojairi, Mohammad Safar and Iman Faisal, the play follows a couple navigating the chaos of expecting their first child.

Showtimes to be announced; tickets from Dh250

19. Jamie Lever: October 10 at Emirates Theatre, Jumeirah, Dubai

Indian comedian Jamie Lever makes her Dubai Comedy Festival debut with a Hindi-language show built around impersonations, music and family anecdotes.

The daughter of comedian Johnny Lever, she has also appeared in films including Housefull 4 and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Show starts 7pm; tickets from Dh145

20. Munawar Faruqui: October 11 at Dubai Opera

Munawar Faruqui returns to Dubai Comedy Festival with a new hour of Hindi-language stand-up.

The Indian comedian is known for sharp writing, personal storytelling and material that moves between everyday life and social observations.

Show starts 7pm; tickets from Dh125

21. TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan: October 11 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Filipino singers TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan bring their In Between Middle East Tour to Dubai following a four-night sold-out run in the Philippines. The married couple will perform solo material and collaborations, moving between romantic pop, soul, R&B and jazz.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh299

22. Morgan Jay: October 11 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Musical comedian Morgan Jay brings his Goofy Guy Tour to Abu Dhabi, combining stand-up, live music and improvised audience interaction. Performing with a guitar, he turns dating, relationships and exchanges with the crowd into R&B-influenced songs and comic routines.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets from Dh275

23. Mo Gilligan: October 12 at Dubai Opera

British comedian Mo Gilligan returns to Dubai Comedy Festival with The Mo You Know World Tour.

Known for his high-energy delivery and character work, Gilligan rose from viral online sketches to become one of the UK’s most recognisable comedy performers.

Show starts 6.30pm; tickets from Dh250

24. Alexander Merkul: October 15 at New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Russian comedian Alexander Merkul comes to Dubai Comedy Festival debut with a show combining stand-up and live improvisation.

Show starts 9.30pm; tickets from Dh150

25. Shane Todd: October 16 at New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Northern Irish comedian Shane Todd Dubai Comedy Festival show combines storytelling, self-deprecation and everyday observations.

Show starts 6.30pm; tickets from Dh195

26. Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour: October 17 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Egyptian singers Tamer Hosny and Tamer Ashour share the bill featuring a bumper catalogue of hits.

Hosny’s career spans pop, film and production, with songs including Yana Ya Mafish, 180 Darga, Omry Ebtada and Ya Bent El Eh.

Ashour brings a set built around romantic ballads and break-up songs, including Zikrayat Kaddaba, Ekhtarna Leh, Thania Wahda and Enta Ekhtart.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh137

27. John Achkar: October 17 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese comedian John Achkar returns to Dubai Comedy Festival with his latest Arabic-language stand-up show Feena Nehke.

The show looks at identity, family and everyday anxieties, with Achkar turning personal and social contradictions into sharp comic material.

Show starts 6.30pm; tickets from Dh185

28. Sondra Radvanovsky and Vincenzo Scalera: October 17 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky will perform arias and songs by Bellini, Verdi and Puccini, accompanied by pianist Vincenzo Scalera. The programme, part of Abu Dhabi Festival, also includes music by Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky and Richard Strauss.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

29. Amit Tandon: October 18 at Dubai Opera

Indian comedian Amit Tandon returns to Dubai with his latest Hindi-language show Aise Kaise.

The set looks at marriage, parenting and everyday life, areas that have made him a reliable draw with South Asian comedy audiences.

Show starts 3pm; tickets from Dh150

30. Vir Das: October 18 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Vir Das is known for his witty cultural commentary. Photo: Dubai Comedy Festival Show caption: Vir Das is known for his witty cultural commentary. Photo: D…

Emmy Award-winning Indian comedian Vir Das is back as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival, bringing his cultural commentary and acute take on international affairs.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh195

31. Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes: October 22 at Dubai Opera, Dubai

A new twist on the sound of the beloved group has founding member Andre Reyes lead a symphonic version of the Gipsy Kings repertoire, with hits such as Bamboleo, Djobi Djoba, Volare and Un Amor reworked with full orchestral arrangements.

Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh395

32. Nancy Ajram: October 24 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram returns to Dubai with a catalogue that made her one of the defining Arabic pop stars of the 2000s and beyond. Her songs include Akhasmak Ah, Ah W Noss and Ya Tabtab.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh210

33. Blue: October 25 at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Expo City Dubai

British pop group Blue will celebrate 25 years of hits with a Dubai show built around fan favourites such as All Rise, One Love and Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word, alongside newer material from their Reflections album. The four-piece remain one of the UK’s most successful boy bands, with three number one albums and 11 Top 10 singles.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh239

34. Russell Peters: October 25 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Known for his rapid-fire delivery, crowd banter and cultural observations, Indian-Canadian comedian Russell Peters built an international following through specials such as Outsourced, Red, White and Brown and Deported. Peters remains one of the highest-grossing comedians globally, with a touring career spanning more than two decades.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh275

35. Nass: October 30 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

French-Moroccan choreographer Fouad Boussouf brings together seven male dancers in a work connecting hip-hop movement with the ritual dimensions of North African music. The title takes inspiration from Moroccan group Nass El Ghiwane and draws parallels between their search for identity and the origins of hip-hop.

Show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

36. Riverdance: October 31 and November 1 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Riverdance will bring their 30th anniversary show to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai Show caption: Riverdance will bring their 30th anniversary show to Abu Dha…

Riverdance returns to the UAE with a production marking the Irish dance show’s 30th anniversary. The staging retains Bill Whelan’s Grammy Award-winning score while introducing updated choreography, costumes, lighting, projection and motion graphics.

Performance times vary; tickets from Dh215

37. Benjamin Clementine: November 1 at Dubai Opera

British singer, pianist and composer Benjamin Clementine performs a programme combining experimental pop, contemporary classical music, jazz and poetry. His debut album, At Least for Now, won the Mercury Prize, while later recordings include I Tell a Fly and And I Have Been.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh500

38. Jony: November 4 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Russian-Azerbaijani singer Jony is a star Russian pop and built a following with songs including Kamin, Kometa and Ty Besposhchadna.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh295

39. Mo Amer: November 6 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Comedian Mo Amer. Getty Show caption: Comedian Mo Amer. Getty

Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer performs as part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Season. Born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents and raised in the US, his comedy draws on displacement, immigration and life between cultures.

Those experiences also shaped Mo, the semi-autobiographical Netflix series he created with Ramy Youssef, which won a Peabody Award in 2023.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

40. Maz Jobrani: November 7 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Iranian-American comedian Maz Jobrani returns to Abu Dhabi with material exploring immigrant experiences, cultural misunderstandings and family expectations. He previously performed at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Comedy Week in 2024 on a shared bill with Bassem Youssef.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

41. American Ballet Theatre: November 20 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

American Ballet Theatre will perform a special show for the Abu Dhabi Festival. Admaf Show caption: American Ballet Theatre will perform a special show for the …

Dubbed one of the greatest dance companies in the world, the American Ballet Theatre will perform works including Frederick Ashton’s Birthday Offering, Jiri Kylian’s Nuages, Brady Farrar’s Trio Elegiaque and Paquita, staged by Natalia Makarova after Marius Petipa.

Show starts 8pm, tickets from Dh125

42. Offlimits Music Festival: November 21 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The Offlimits Music Festival, originally scheduled for April, has been moved to November 21. The line-up is expected to remain intact, including Shakira and the Jonas Brothers, positioning the event as one of the season’s biggest pop-led concerts in the capital. Tickets remain valid for the new date.

Doors open 3pm; tickets from Dh495

43. Trevor Noah: November 25 and 26 at Dubai Opera, Dubai

Trevor Noah brings a new stand-up show to Dubai across two nights. The Emmy Award-winning South African comedian and former host of The Daily Show has released several Netflix specials, hosts the podcast What Now? with Trevor Noah and is the author of Born a Crime and Into the Uncut Grass.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295

44. Algarabia: November 26 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Algarabia presents a theatrical production blending flamenco with Arabic poetry, performed by musicians from Spain’s University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra alongside dancers and actors. The work follows the journey of an Arab girl drawn to ancient botanical theory and poetic tradition.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh100

45. Andrew Schulz: November 27 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

American comedian Andrew Schulz returns to Abu Dhabi with a stand-alone show at Etihad Arena. Known for stand-up specials, podcasting and crowd work, he will also appear as Dan Hibiki in the new Street Fighter film, due to be released in cinemas on October 16.

Show time and ticket prices to be announced

46. Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf: November 27 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese-French composer Ibrahim Maalouf and Lebanese singer and actress Hiba Tawaji will unite for a one-night performance. Photo: Sife Elamine Show caption: Lebanese-French composer Ibrahim Maalouf and Lebanese singer…

Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf will unite for a one-night performance at Dubai Opera, with the programme drawing on French musical heritage through a blend of chanson, jazz and contemporary composition.

Tawaji’s emotive vocals and Maalouf’s genre-crossing trumpet work make this one of the more distinctive concert pairings on the calendar.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh355

47. Atif Aslam: November 27 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Atif Aslam returns to Coca-Cola Arena after five consecutive years of sold-out Dubai concerts. The Pakistani singer’s programme will move between Bollywood songs, pop-rock and devotional music, with hits including Tajdar-e-Haram, Jeena Jeena, Pehli Nazar Mein, Dil Diyan Gallan and Aadat.

Doors open 9pm; tickets from Dh350

48. Tarkan: November 27 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Known internationally for the global hit Simarik and a catalogue that has defined Turkish pop for more than two decades, Tarkan is making his Abu Dhabi debut is further proof of Turkish’s pop growing popularity in the region.

Show starts 8.30pm; tickets from Dh295

49. Verdi’s Opera Gala: November 29 at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Marking 125 years since Giuseppe Verdi’s death, this programme is led by soprano Maria Agresta and tenor Giorgio Berrugi, and includes selections from Nabucco, I Vespri Siciliani, Otello and La Traviata, alongside overtures and duets drawn from Verdi’s wider catalogue.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh125

50. Andrea Bocelli: December 2 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his 30th Anniversary Romanza World Tour to Abu Dhabi as part of Yasalam Classics. The concert celebrates Romanza, the album that helped establish him internationally and includes songs such as Con te partiro and Vivo per lei.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh295

51. Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson: December 3 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Lewis Capaldi performed in Abu Dhabi in January 2026. Photo: Saadiyat Nights Show caption: Lewis Capaldi performed in Abu Dhabi in January 2026. Photo:…

Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson will open the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 after-race concert series with separate sets at Etihad Park.

Capaldi returns to the capital following his Saadiyat Nights performance in January, bringing a catalogue that includes Someone You Loved, Before You Go and Forget Me. Larsson joins the bill with pop staples such as Lush Life, Never Forget You and Symphony, offering a high-tempo contrast to Capaldi’s ballad-driven set. The show launches the four-night programme running alongside the race weekend at Yas Marina Circuit.

Showtime yet to be announced; access exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

52. Enrico Macias: December 10 at Dubai Opera, Dubai

More than six decades of chanson and Mediterranean music feature in Enrico Macias’s latest Dubai concert. The French-Algerian singer is known for Adieu mon pays, Les filles de mon pays and Enfants de tous pays. The concert is reportedly among his final international appearances.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh295

53. Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili: December 10 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Georgian musicians Lisa Batiashvili and Giorgi Gigashvili will perform works by Beethoven, Bartok and Franck, alongside a contemporary piece by composer Josef Bardanashvili.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

54. Minsoo Sohn: December 11 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier. Photo: Abu Dhabi Festival Show caption: Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Cl…

Pianist Minsoo Sohn will perform Book One of Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, presenting the 24 preludes and fugues that explore every major and minor key. The recital highlights both the intellectual depth and emotional breadth of the landmark work.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

55. Chicago the Musical: December 16 to 20 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Broadway production of Chicago comes to Coca-Cola Arena for eight performances over five days. Set during the Jazz Age, the musical follows nightclub performer Roxie Hart and vaudeville star Velma Kelly as they compete for public attention while awaiting trial for murder.

The score includes All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango and Razzle Dazzle.

Performance times vary; tickets from Dh49

56. Dopa World: December 18 to 20 at Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai

Palestinian singer Saint Levant performs during the 2025 Carthage International Festival at the Roman Theatre in Carthage in Tunis. AFP Show caption: Palestinian singer Saint Levant performs during the 2025 Car…

Dopa World is a three-day festival focused on young Arab music, culture and creative businesses. Saint Levant is the first announced artist, with the Palestinian-Algerian performer known for blending Arabic, English and French across songs including Very Few Friends and Deira.

The remaining artists are yet to be announced.

Doors open 4pm daily; tickets from Dh245

57. Dhafer Youssef: December 19 at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Oud maestro Dhafer Youssef will perform with his quintet, bridging sounds from the East and West through jazz, Arab and North African traditions, as well as European classical and electronic elements. He is expected to perform material from his latest album Shiraz, described as his most personal work to date.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

58. Tamaas Festival: January 29, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Tamaas Festival returns with three acts moving between traditional forms and club-orientated production. Moroccan-Swiss musician Sami Galbi combines rai and chaabi with electronic music, while Nigerien guitarist Bombino performs Tuareg desert blues and rock.

British collective Ibibio Sound Machine close the evening with West African rhythms, post-punk, disco and electronic music.

Festival starts 7pm; free pass upon registration

59. Harry Potter Film Concert Series: February 5 to 6 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The UAE National Orchestra accompanies two Harry Potter films across consecutive nights. John Williams’ stirring score for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is performed on February 5, followed by Patrick Doyle’s music for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire on February 6.

Doors open 6.30pm; shows start 7.30pm; tickets from Dh120

60. Ramadaniyat – The Handover: February 17, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Egyptian oud player Aly Eissa, Alexandrian violinist Ayman Asfour and Belgian-Norwegian keyboard player Jonas Cambien make their UAE debut as The Handover. The trio bring the ritual and folk music of rural Egypt into contact with free improvisation, psychedelic rock and electronic textures.

Show starts 9.30pm; tickets from Dh52.50

61. Tribute to Ziad Rahbani by Faraj Suleiman: March 26, 2027, at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi

Faraj Suleiman performs at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre in 2025. Photo: Social Garage / NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre Show caption: Faraj Suleiman performs at NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre in 2025…

Palestinian composer and pianist Faraj Suleiman returns with a programme dedicated to Lebanese composer, pianist and playwright Ziad Rahbani. Rather than reproducing the original recordings, Suleiman re-orchestrates and re-harmonises the material through contemporary piano, jazz and Arabic composition.

Show starts 7.30pm; tickets from Dh78.75