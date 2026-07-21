Arabic songs of summer 2026: The hits, duets and viral anthems

Arabic pop’s familiar formulas are not immune to the seasons. Artists continue to mine romance, heartbreak and family, but these subjects are often tweaked for summer with more upbeat treatments that draw on celebration, nostalgia and, at times, soul-searching. The results range from Egyptian pop and mahraganat to Moroccan rap and Algerian rai.

Several songs were released earlier in the year for different occasions, only to take on a new life after striking the right chord for summer holidays or being driven by Egypt’s World Cup run.

Presented in no particular order, here are some of the defining Arabic songs of summer 2026.

Nano by Tul8te and Saint Levant

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Nano pairs Tul8te’s fondness for nostalgic Egyptian pop with Saint Levant’s more urban, cosmopolitan style. The result is a mix of Amr Diab-inspired Mediterranean pop, flamenco flourishes and bright melodies, with both artists trading verses in Egyptian and Palestinian Arabic dialects and French.

Tebaan Tebaan by Sherine

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Sherine’s enduring star power remains undiminished in another light ballad whose drama channels her own reported inner turmoil. The arrangement is restrained, but it is Sherine’s voice, less polished than those of some of her contemporaries but full of character, that retains her devoted fan base.

Aayesh La Oyounak by Al Shami and Leen Hayek

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Syrian singer Al Shami pairs his subdued, husky tone with Leen Hayek’s softer delivery on Aayesh La Oyounak, which translates as “I live for your eyes”. The lyrics dwell on devotion and the strain of separation, but the song remains sprightly through peppy electronic beats and sweeping Levantine melodies.

Bahareya by Mohamed Hamaki and Sherine

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Tea, family negotiations and flirtation shape Bahareya, a sun-kissed standout from Mohamed Hamaki’s new Sammaouny album. Joined by Sherine, he waxes lyrical about sunny memories, with affectionate nods to parents and the joys and travails of marriage, all delivered with an Egyptian conversational twang.

There is humour, too. The refrain, translated as “the tea is on the fire”, refers to conversations that run long and the dangers of too much gossip.

Per La Vita by Stormy

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Moroccan-French rapper Stormy has always been more abstract than his commercial peers, lacing his songs with interesting reflections while retaining an ear for irresistible, chant-like hooks. On Per La Vita, he examines ambition and self-reliance as he moves between Moroccan Darija and French. The refrain “ana w rassi per la vita”, meaning “me and myself for life”, is a pledge of lifelong self-reliance.

El Wala Hamo Geh by Hamo El Morshedy

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The swagger of Egyptian singer Hamo El Morshedy’s El Wala Hamo Geh lies in its hook, with the title refrain, meaning “the boy Hamo has arrived”, repeated over a charging electronic rhythm combining mahraganat and electro-shaabi.

It is all a little exaggerated, of course, but that has made it an ideal background track for social media posts on TikTok, including memes, gaming clips and, most recently, montages of great goals from the 2026 World Cup.

Hona Masr by Mahmoud El Esseily and Bahaa Sultan

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Originally released as part of a Ramadan campaign by an Egyptian bank, the patriotic anthem became an unexpected summer hit in Egypt, courtesy of the national team’s dream World Cup run. Bahaa Sultan and Mahmoud El Esseily deliver a celebration of the country and its people, encapsulated in the euphoric hook “ya Masr betaameliha ezay?”, or “Egypt, how do you do it?”.

3ammak We 3am 3ammak by Mahmoud El Esseily and Essam Sasa

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Mahmoud El Esseily’s pop sheen meets Essam Sasa’s raw mahraganat delivery on 3ammak We 3am 3ammak, from the film Saqr w Kanaria. The title means “your uncle and your uncle’s uncle”, an Egyptian expression used to declare superiority over everyone in sight.

The electronic beats, clipped phrases and chant-like vocals echo the street celebrations depicted in the film. The song’s boastful chorus also became a favourite choice for TikTok memes related to Egypt’s World Cup exploits.

Nmout w Naarf Ki Rak Nawini by Cheba Warda and Yousri Oscar

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This song has nearly doubled its streaming numbers over the past month, reaching almost 40 million views at the last count. The collaboration between veteran singer Cheba Warda and Yousri Oscar draws on elements of Algerian rai music, including percolating beats and a snappy, almost conversational delivery.

On Nmout w Naarf Ki Rak Nawini, which translates as “I’d die to know what you are planning”, sly lyrics are undercut by the sheer joy of the production.

Sabah El Ward by Saint Levant

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Saint Levant builds Sabah El Ward around one of the Arab world’s most familiar morning greetings. “A morning of roses” expands into images of jasmine, affection and intimacy, set against a warm pop and RnB backdrop.