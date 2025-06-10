The songs that made summer: 70 years of Arabic pop's hottest hits

Love and heartbreak are favourite subjects of Arabic songs, no matter the season, but when released during the summer months, the tracks can be more upbeat, wistful, and even playful.

From Umm Kulthum’s towering Alf Leila Wa Leila to Haifa Wehbe’s giddy El Wawa, the diversity and richness of Arabic pop music have allowed summer anthems to emerge, with artists hailing from Morocco to the UAE.

In alphabetical order and spanning more than 70 years, here are 25 Arabic songs either released during the summer or that have become seasonal favourites.

1. Ahwak by Abdel Halim Hafez (1953)

Released in the summer of 1953 as part of the classic Egyptian film Baeat El Khubz (The Bread Seller), the song was recorded early in the career of the revered singer, who was nicknamed The Black Nightingale. Ahwak (I Love You) is an ideal showcase of Hafez's sonorous vocals. The lyrics by Hussein El Sayed aim directly at the heart. “I love you and I wish that if I ever forget you, I also forget my soul with you,” the song begins. “And if it gets lost, it is acceptable if you have forgotten me.”

2. Alf Leila Wa Leila by Umm Kulthum (1969)

This arguably remains a pinnacle of the classical Arabic music form called tarab. For all its nocturnal themed lyrics, Alf Leila Wa Leila (One Thousand and One Nights) went on to become a popular mainstay of languid morning coffee sessions in Levant cafes. Kulthum’s powerful vocals are dynamic as she details the vagaries of love. Indeed, Alf Leila Wa Leila's lyric is full of quotable lines pertaining to matters of the heart; the most popular being the starry-eyed declaration: “What is life, but a night like tonight.”

3. Batwanes Beek by Warda (1986)

Released at the onset of summer, this gem – meaning “I enjoy your company” – should be heard for the sweeping orchestral introduction alone. The rich voice of Algerian singer Warda is why Batwan Beek, a song about the joy of companionship, is hailed as one of tarab music's greatest tracks.

4. Lolaki by Ali Hemeida (1988)

One of the defining summer hits of the 1980s by Egyptian singer Ali Hemeida, Lolaki (a colloquial term meaning “for you”) is a sun-kissed pop affair with a memorable chorus now synonymous with sunny days at the beach.

5. Shiloha Sheila by Miami Band (1997)

Kuwaiti group Miami Band, a Gulf favourite, released this effervescent track full of propulsive Khaleeji percussion as well as catchy call and response vocals.

6. Amarain by Amr Diab (1999)

Meaning “two moons”, Amarain is one of Amr Diab’s many summer anthems and another example of his fusion of Levant and Mediterranean instrumentation and melodies. The Egyptian superstar's vocals are rich and tender as he pines for a love that is rare and transformative.

7. Ah Ya Leil by Sherine (2002)

Sherine Abdel-Wahab's chirpiness is her enduring trademark and it is all over this effervescent hit. Powered by pulsating percussions, the Egyptian singer delivers one of her best vocal performances in this ode to unrequited love. The title is translated to Oh The Nights, as Sherine yearns for those summer evenings with her beau and pleads for him “to end his absence, I don't want anyone but him with him with me”.

8. Ah Wa Noss by Nancy Ajram (2004)

A summer staple with its propulsive darbuka percussion and groove-laden synthesisers. Ajram delivers her most confident vocals to date. The song title is a Lebanese colloquial term meaning “oh and a half” that details the excitement of a new romance.

9. El Hob El Kebir by Ragheb Alama (2004)

Known for his romantic ballads, El Hob El Kebir (The Big Love) finds Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama recalling “the great love of his life”. Released in the summer and fashioned as an upbeat pop track, the song's sentiments about a relationship that's strong and enduring has made it a Valentine’s Day and wedding favourite.

10. El Wawa by Haifa Wehbe (2006)

This Arab pop gem is saved from being a mere novelty track because of Haifa Wehbe's charming performance. Mixing Arabic percussion with vibrant synthesisers and festive horns, El Wawa is an earworm with lyrics using the playful Arabic term for a small bruise as a metaphor for the first pangs of love.

11. Ya Nabi Salam Alayka' by Maher Zain (2011)

It's a track that took the burgeoning nasheed music industry global. Where previously – with the exception of works by the UK's Yusuf Islam (formerly known as Cat Stevens) and South Africa's Zain Bhikha – Islamic spiritual music was viewed as niche, Maher Zain made it mainstream with this crossover summer track.

Beautifully produced with lyrics praising the Prophet Mohammed, the song managed to successfully marry traditional instrumentation with Zain's pop vocals. The track is now a Ramadan staple, played during the Holy Month across the globe, with the tireless Zain recording versions in English, Arabic and Turkish.

12. C'est La Vie by Cheb Khaled (2012)

C'est La Vie showed that Algerian rai singer Cheb Khaled's dramatic vocals could also work in the clubs. Sung in Algerian Arabic and French, the anthemic track is joyous and life-affirming. Not only did it top the charts in countries such as France and the Czech Republic, it went on to become a favourite in football stadiums across Europe and got a salsa makeover in 2013, when Marc Anthony covered the track.

13. Boushret Kheir by Hussain Al Jassmi (2014)

The Emirati pop star may have released the track as a fun public announcement, but Boushret Kheir went on to become the biggest hit of his career and an annual summer favourite. Released before the Egyptian election in 2014, this fun and giddy track was composed as a rallying cry for Egyptians to vote. Backed by a video that went viral and was shot in eight different provinces, the song's appeal spread across the region with versions sang in the Syrian, Lebanese and Palestinian dialects.

14. Lm3allem by Saad Lamjarred (2016)

Everything about Lm3allem is brilliant. It is built upon a first-rate stuttering beat and a stalking, icy synth riff that sounds exciting and futuristic. Lamjarred's assertive, deep and joyful vocals are also a far cry from the mindless dramatics of his peers. Complemented by a slick video that resembles images from a Hassan Hajjaj artwork, the track has amassed more than one billion views on YouTube.

15. Daqat by Abu featuring Yousra (2017)

Egyptian singer Abu captures the wistfulness of a summer romance with lyrics comparing love at first sight to the intemperate rhythm of a drum. “When I saw her, my heart beat three times / The drum entered in my head playing with the things inside / When the riq [a hand percussion instrument] entered in my heart, I fell in love / What could I do? I began to sing.” An instant summer hit, 3 Daqat received more than 125 million views on YouTube in the first three months of its release.

16. Decapotable by Zouhair Bahaoui (2018)

Moroccan melodies meet Latin reggaeton rhythms in this irrepressible hit. Decapotable took over the summer in 2018 and made relatively little-known singer Bahaoui a star in his native Morocco and the Arab world. Meaning “convertible” in French, which is also a metaphor for adventure, Decapotable is an exuberant feel-good track perfect for summer beach parties.

17. Maloun Abou L Echeq by Najwa Karam (2019)

One of Najwa Karam's best songs and translated to “cursed by love”, this is a thumping Lebanese folk-pop track. Karam's voice is husky and powerful and the striking video has her performing with a troupe of dabke dancers in the middle of a Beirut street.

18. Ma Nedikch A L'Vacancia by Aymane Serhani (2020)

French-Moroccan artist Aymane Serhani brought the vibrant sounds of rai music to life, soundtracking the North African summer with his brilliant modern twist. While maintaining the genre's folk melodies and accordion, the song benefits from electronic beats, electric guitars and Serhani's silky vocals. Meaning “I won't take you on holiday”, Ma Nedikch A L'Vacancia is a fun showcase of modern rai music.

19. Sidi Mansour by Saber Rebai (2020)

Saber Rebai's take of the Tunisian folk music staple announced him to the Arab world. This is thanks to the track's modern production which maintained Sidi Mansour's timeless melodies and traditional instrumentation, such as the oud and kanoon, while adding subtle electronic beats and synthesisers.

20. Corona Virus by Mohamed Ramadan (2020)

The summer of 2020 was one of the bleakest in recent memory, with much of the world under strict social restrictions due to the spread of Covid19. Even so, the irrepressible Mohamed Ramadan brought his trademark wit and flair to Corona Virus, a catchy ode to the pandemic. As much a public safety message as it is a showcase of Egypt’s mahraganat genre, the song is packed with zany rhymes urging listeners to stay responsible.

“Take care of yourself, my friend. Say, ‘I am looking after my family and home,’” Ramadan raps. “Coronavirus is officially here, it is my enemy. I will keep it away from me before it enters my body.” While the track now feels like a time capsule, it also proves Ramadan’s instinct for capturing the moment rarely fails.

21. El Bint El Awiye by Wael Kfoury (2021)

Known for his overwrought ballads, Kfoury dialled down the trademark drama for the sun-kissed Mediterranean feel of El Bint El Awiye. Meaning “the strong girl”, flashes of flamenco guitar abound as Kfoury jettisons his yearning vocals for a more playful staccato delivery in a song that explores the upside of heartbreak.

22. Min Awel Dekika by Elissa and Saad Lamjarred (2022)

Elissa’s duet with controversial Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it’s a lush, string-laden ballad making use of both singer’s strengths. The response was immediate with the song trending regionally and amassing more than 300 million streams on YouTube.

23. Sayrena Ya Donia by Ahmed Saad (2022)

Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad finally got the respect he deserves when this emotive pop track went on to become a regional hit and a summer favourite. Translated as “make us happy, oh world”, the song is an affectionate plea for resilience and a fine showcase of his intensely soulful vocals.

24. Mahboul Ana by Lazaro (2024)

One of the highest-charting Arabic songs on YouTube's Top 100 Music Videos Chart, surpassing entries by Coldplay and Bad Bunny, this breezy track by Moroccan singer Lazaro was arguably the song of the summer of 2024 in Northern Africa. With nearly 200 million streams on YouTube, the bittersweet number about unrequited love marries anguished lyrics with percolating keyboards and regional percussion. The music video, in which Lazaro and his mates are seen simply enjoying themselves in Marrakesh, only adds to the overall charm of Mahboul.

25. Khatiye by Bessan Ismail & Fouad Jned (2025)

A collaboration between Syrian singers Bessan Ismail and Fouad Jned, Khatiye is already on track to be one of the year’s biggest hits – racking up more than 70 million views in its first week. And it’s not hard to see why. A euphoric pop song with a welcome dose of drama, it plays with familiar themes of heartbreak and resilience.

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

Ant-Man%20and%20the%20Wasp%3A%20Quantumania %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeyton%20Reed%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Paul%20Rudd%2C%20Evangeline%20Lilly%2C%20Jonathan%20Majors%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The specs Common to all models unless otherwise stated Engine: 4-cylinder 2-litre T-GDi 0-100kph: 5.3 seconds (Elantra); 5.5 seconds (Kona); 6.1 seconds (Veloster) Power: 276hp Torque: 392Nm Transmission: 6-Speed Manual/ 8-Speed Dual Clutch FWD Price: TBC

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The permutations for UAE going to the 2018 World Cup finals To qualify automatically UAE must beat Iraq. Australia must lose in Japan and at home to Thailand, with their losing margins and the UAE's winning margin over Iraq being enough to overturn a goal difference gap of eight. Saudi Arabia must lose to Japan, with their losing margin and the UAE's winning margin over Iraq being enough to overturn a goal difference gap of eight. To finish third and go into a play-off with the other third-placed AFC side for a chance to reach the inter-confederation play-off match UAE must beat Iraq. Saudi Arabia must lose to Japan, with their losing margin and the UAE's winning margin over Iraq being enough to overturn a goal difference gap of eight.

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

New schools in Dubai

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

THE SPECS Engine: 1.6-litre turbo Transmission: six-speed automatic Power: 165hp Torque: 240Nm Price: From Dh89,000 (Enjoy), Dh99,900 (Innovation) On sale: Now

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

Hamilton profile Age 32 Country United Kingdom Grands Prix entered 198 Pole positions 67 Wins 57 Podiums 110 Points 2,423 World Championships 3

Mina Cup winners Under 12 – Minerva Academy Under 14 – Unam Pumas Under 16 – Fursan Hispania Under 18 – Madenat

End of free parking - paid-for parking will be rolled across Abu Dhabi island on August 18 - drivers will have three working weeks leeway before fines are issued - areas that are currently free to park - around Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta Bridge, Mussaffah Bridge and the Corniche - will now require a ticket - villa residents will need a permit to park outside their home. One vehicle is Dh800 and a second is Dh1,200. - The penalty for failing to pay for a ticket after 10 minutes will be Dh200 - Parking on a patch of sand will incur a fine of Dh300

25-MAN SQUAD Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders: John Obi Mikel, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu

Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Odion Ighalo, Alexander Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze On Standby: Theophilus Afelokhai, Bryan Idowu, Ikouwem Utin, Mikel Agu, Junior Ajayi, Valentine Ozornwafor

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

Disturbing%20facts%20and%20figures %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E51%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20in%20the%20UAE%20feel%20like%20they%20are%20failing%20within%20the%20first%20year%20of%20parenthood%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E57%25%20vs%2043%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20is%20the%20number%20of%20mothers%20versus%20the%20number%20of%20fathers%20who%20feel%20they%E2%80%99re%20failing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E28%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20believe%20social%20media%20adds%20to%20the%20pressure%20they%20feel%20to%20be%20perfect%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E55%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20cannot%20relate%20to%20parenting%20images%20on%20social%20media%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E67%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20wish%20there%20were%20more%20honest%20representations%20of%20parenting%20on%20social%20media%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E53%25%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20of%20parents%20admit%20they%20put%20on%20a%20brave%20face%20rather%20than%20being%20honest%20due%20to%20fear%20of%20judgment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cspan%20style%3D%22font-size%3A%2014px%3B%22%3ESource%3A%20YouGov%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Day 1 at Mount Maunganui England 241-4 Denly 74, Stokes 67 not out, De Grandhomme 2-28 New Zealand Yet to bat

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPAD%20PRO%20(12.9%22%2C%202022) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012.9-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%20XDR%2C%202%2C732%20x%202%2C048%2C%20264ppi%2C%20wide%20colour%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20ProMotion%2C%201%2C600%20nits%20max%2C%20Apple%20Pencil%20hover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M2%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%2010-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Storage%20%E2%80%93%20128GB%2F256GB%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%2F2TB%3B%20RAM%20%E2%80%93%208GB%2F16GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPadOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2012MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%20%2B%2010MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%20optical%2F5x%20digital%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20ProRes%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20TrueDepth%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Centre%20Stage%2C%20Portrait%2C%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3B%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Four-speaker%20stereo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%2C%20smart%20connector%20(for%20folio%2Fkeyboard)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2010%20hours%20on%20Wi-Fi%3B%20up%20to%20nine%20hours%20on%20cellular%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinish%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silver%2C%20space%20grey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPad%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%2020-watt%20power%20adapter%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WiFi%20%E2%80%93%20Dh4%2C599%20(128GB)%20%2F%20Dh4%2C999%20(256GB)%20%2F%20Dh5%2C799%20(512GB)%20%2F%20Dh7%2C399%20(1TB)%20%2F%20Dh8%2C999%20(2TB)%3B%20cellular%20%E2%80%93%20Dh5%2C199%20%2F%20Dh5%2C599%20%2F%20Dh6%2C399%20%2F%20Dh7%2C999%20%2F%20Dh9%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Abu Dhabi GP Saturday schedule 12.30pm GP3 race (18 laps) 2pm Formula One final practice 5pm Formula One qualifying 6.40pm Formula 2 race (31 laps)

Asia Cup Qualifier Final

UAE v Hong Kong TV:

Live on OSN Cricket HD. Coverage starts at 5.30am

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowdash%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESean%20Trevaskis%20and%20Enver%20Sorkun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERestaurant%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Plus%20VC%2C%20Judah%20VC%2C%20TPN%20Investments%20and%20angel%20investors%2C%20including%20former%20Talabat%20chief%20executive%20Abdulhamid%20Alomar%2C%20and%20entrepreneur%20Zeid%20Husban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results Men's finals 45kg:Duc Le Hoang (VIE) beat Zolfi Amirhossein (IRI) points 29-28. 48kg: Naruephon Chittra (THA) beat Joseph Vanlalhruaia (IND) TKO round 2. 51kg: Sakchai Chamchit (THA) beat Salam Al Suwaid (IRQ) TKO round 1. ​​​​​​​54kg: Veerasak Senanue (THA) beat Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) 30-25. 57kg: Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) RSC round 3. 60kg: Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 30-27. 63.5kg: Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE) 29-28. 67kg: Narin Wonglakhon (THA) beat Mohammed Mardi (UAE) 29-28. 71kg: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) w/o Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ). 75kg:​​​​​​​ Youssef Abboud (LBN) w/o Ayoob Saki (IRI). 81kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Khaled Tarraf (LBN) 29-28. 86kg: Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Emil Umayev (KAZ) 30-27. 91kg: Hamid Reza Kordabadi (IRI) beat Mohamad Osaily (LBN) RSC round 1. 91-plus kg: Mohammadrezapoor Shirmohammad (IRI) beat Abdulla Hasan (IRQ) 30-27. Women's finals 45kg: Somruethai Siripathum (THA) beat Ha Huu Huynh (VIE) 30-27. 48kg: Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Colleen Saddi (PHI) 30-27. 51kg: Wansawang Srila Or (THA) beat Thuy Phuong Trieu (VIE) 29-28. 54kg: Ruchira Wongsriwo (THA) beat Zeinab Khatoun (LBN) 30-26. 57kg: Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Zahra Nasiri Bargh (IRI) 30-27. 60kg: Kaewrudee Kamtakrapoom (THA) beat Sedigheh Hajivand (IRI) TKO round 2. 63.5kg: Nadiya Moghaddam (IRI) w/o Reem Al Issa (JOR).

Super Rugby play-offs Quarter-finals Hurricanes 35, ACT 16

Crusaders 17, Highlanders 0

Lions 23, Sharks 21

Chiefs 17, Stormers 11 Semi-finals Saturday, July 29 Crusaders v Chiefs, 12.35pm (UAE)

Lions v Hurricanes, 4.30pm

Museum of the Future in numbers 78 metres is the height of the museum

is the height of the museum 30,000 square metres is its total area

is its total area 17,000 square metres is the length of the stainless steel facade

is the length of the stainless steel facade 14 kilometres is the length of LED lights used on the facade

is the length of LED lights used on the facade 1,024 individual pieces make up the exterior

make up the exterior 7 floors in all, with one for administrative offices

in all, with one for administrative offices 2,400 diagonally intersecting steel members frame the torus shape

frame the torus shape 100 species of trees and plants dot the gardens

dot the gardens Dh145 is the price of a ticket

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

First Person

Richard Flanagan

Chatto & Windus

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

Edited by Sahm Venter

Published by Liveright