Trump calls Iran the 'Islamic Republic of Japan' during gaffe-strewn day at Nato

US President Donald Trump said the "Islamic Republic of Japan" had attacked an American aircraft carrier during the war with Iran, as he made a string of gaffes at the Nato summit in Ankara on Wednesday.

His mistakes are notable as he has long attacked Joe Biden's verbal stumbles. Mr Trump criticised him again at Nato even after making a series of mistakes, saying the former president "couldn't talk, couldn't walk".

Mr Trump, 80, told an impromptu media conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that: "We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. And every one of those missiles was knocked down, pretty much most by Patriots, but by other means also."

He then started talking about the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated under former president Barack Obama. The accord was known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Mr Trump said he thought what he called the JCPOC was a "terrible deal".

Soon after, he asked if anyone had a question for "President Putin" as he gesticulated towards Mr Zelenskyy. After reporters corrected him, he tried to recover by saying he really was asking if anyone had a question for Vladimir Putin that he could then relay to the Russian President.

At another media conference later on, Mr Trump appeared to refer to the video streaming app TikTok as Tic Tac, a small sweet he is known to enjoy.

And he said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the leader of a "great company", before correcting himself to "country".

The two leaders, who share conservative values and a strongman leadership style, have a close relationship that helped to bring the US President to the Nato summit.

Mr Trump's gaffes came after international travel and amid a packed schedule at the defence alliance summit.

During a Nato summit two years ago, Mr Biden, 81 at the time, also introduced Mr Zelenskyy as "President Putin".