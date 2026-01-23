TikTok makes deal for US joint venture to avoid ban

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, finalised ⁠a deal on ​Thursday to set ​up a majority American-owned ‌joint venture company to avoid ​a US ban on the popular social media app used by ‌more than 200 million Americans.

The deal ‍is ‍a milestone for the short ⁠video app after years of battles that began in August 2020, when President Donald Trump first tried unsuccessfully to ban the app over national security concerns.

TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will secure US user data, apps and the algorithm through ⁠data privacy and ​cybersecurity measures, the ‍company said.

Proponents of the deal pushed by the Trump White House say it would satisfy national security concerns about China's access to US user data.

Those concerns were behind a bipartisan law passed by Congress in 2024 that said TikTok would face a ban unless its Chinese owners divested from the platform.

ByteDance challenged the constitutionality of that law before the Supreme Court, but was unsuccessful, and TikTok was briefly unavailable to US users after a Congress-set deadline was reached.