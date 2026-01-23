Proponents of the deal say it would satisfy national security concerns about China's access to US user data. Reuters
Proponents of the deal say it would satisfy national security concerns about China's access to US user data. Reuters
Proponents of the deal say it would satisfy national security concerns about China's access to US user data. Reuters
Proponents of the deal say it would satisfy national security concerns about China's access to US user data. Reuters

News

US

TikTok makes deal for US joint venture to avoid ban

Abu Dhabi-based MGX is one of the investors in the deal

The National

January 23, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, finalised ⁠a deal on ​Thursday to set ​up a majority American-owned ‌joint venture company to avoid ​a US ban on the popular social media app used by ‌more than 200 million Americans.

The deal ‍is ‍a milestone for the short ⁠video app after years of battles that began in August 2020, when President Donald Trump first tried unsuccessfully to ban the app over national security concerns.

TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will secure US user data, apps and the algorithm through ⁠data privacy and ​cybersecurity measures, the ‍company said.

The agreement provides for American ⁠and ‌global investors, including cloud computing ⁠giant Oracle, private equity group Silver ⁠Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX, to hold a stake of 80.1 per cent in the new joint venture, while ByteDance will retain 19.9 per cent.

Proponents of the deal pushed by the Trump White House say it would satisfy national security concerns about China's access to US user data.

Those concerns were behind a bipartisan law passed by Congress in 2024 that said TikTok would face a ban unless its Chinese owners divested from the platform.

ByteDance challenged the constitutionality of that law before the Supreme Court, but was unsuccessful, and TikTok was briefly unavailable to US users after a Congress-set deadline was reached.

Updated: January 23, 2026, 2:06 AM
ChinaTechnology

Most popular today

1

Police operator told Barron Trump to ‘stop being rude’ during emergency transatlantic call

2

Shamima Begum's citizenship challenge takes new twist with Syria upheaval

3

Cartoon for January 23, 2026

4

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dh12.8 billion Dubai Silicon Oasis expansion plan

5

Parents in the UAE now have a legal obligation to monitor children’s digital usage, experts say

6

Snow joke: Sheikh Hamdan shares image of Dubai winter wonderland amid cold snap

7

Emirates airline to develop 'multi-billion dirham' project to house 12,000 cabin crew

8

Linkin Park review: Band proves they are here to stay in a polished Abu Dhabi show

9

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

10

Shakira announced as headliner for Abu Dhabi music festival Offlimits 2026