TikTok's new owners and what is at stake

As TikTok faces a high-stakes restructuring to divest from its Chinese ownership, a new deal is emerging.
Major US players including Oracle and Silver Lake are in the mix, along with MGX, a UAE-based company that could become one of the few overseas owners of the platform’s American operations.
This is more than a business deal. It determines who will shape the minds of users on one of the most viewed social media platforms in the world.
In this episode of Business Extra, host Salim Essaid looks at the size of the deal, the level of control shareholders have over content and what TikTok might look like if influenced by a Gulf-based owner.
The episode also examines how algorithm access, content moderation and ownership dynamics tie into global soft power, and how much that influence really matters.
Samanth Subramanian: Imposing Hindi could undermine India's linguistic diversity
Phil Mercer: Aboriginal musicians are struggling to be heard
Gavin Esler: What we lose when we allow languages to die
