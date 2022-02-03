Dubai’s Museum of the Future: what lies inside?

Dubai's Museum of the Future promises visitors an immersive experience that will help them imagine all that is possible for the world.

Opening to the public on February 22, the striking 78-metre-high structure in Downtown Dubai has seven floors that focus on topics such as space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness and spirituality.

While it is not clear what specific artwork will be inside, the museum aims to use advanced technology to represent art.

Each floor will resemble a futuristic film set with which visitors can explore and interact.

The museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and a themed attraction to create scenes to show what is possible in the future as we know it today and for the next five to 10 years.

Product, media, exhibition and experience designers have crafted the content.

Three floors of the museum will focus on possible scenarios for outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering, health, wellness and spirituality.

Another floor will display near-future technology that addresses challenges in areas such as health, water, food, transportation and energy.

There is also a dedicated children’s floor, where they can explore and solve challenges “on their way to becoming future heroes”.

What does the shape of the museum signify?

The low-carbon, stainless steel-clad, torus-shaped museum is meant to look futuristic and show that buildings can take different forms and still look attractive.

The shape represents Dubai's perpetual energy and a vision of the future as we understand it via exhibitions, the architect Killa Design said.

The shape also represents humanity. The green mound on top is a symbol for the Earth and the void represents the unknown future.

The building's windows are shaped in the form of Arabic calligraphy – designed by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej – which shows that the building 'speaks Arabic'. The script is illuminated by 14 kilometres of LED lighting after dark.

What is written on the facade?

The facade features the poetry of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, about his vision for the city's future.

Translated into English, it says: “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn’t something you await, but rather create.”

