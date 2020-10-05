New details emerge about Dubai’s Museum of the Future

New details emerged about Dubai’s Museum of the Future on Monday as the structure hit a construction milestone and entered the final phase of its robot-assisted build.

At the weekend, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended a ceremony to mark the start of the final phase of construction where he witnessed the installation of the final piece of the structure's facade.

The building's exterior is made up of 1,024 pieces that were manufactured by automated robotic arms and installed over the course of 18 months.

The building "speaks Arabic", Sheikh Mohammed said, and it combined "our authentic Arab culture and far-reaching ambitions".

Dubbed "the most intricate building in the world" by Autodesk, an architecture and design software company, the Dh500-million museum's outer shell extends over more than 17,000 square metres and is covered in Arabic calligraphy illuminated by solar-powered LED bulbs at night.

The calligraphy on the facade, designed by Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej, features quotes from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid including, "We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone."

As well as, "The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it … The future does not wait … The future can be designed and built today."

While traditional museums display artefacts and masterpieces from eras of the past, this museum will be an incubator for ideas and future projects with the aim of becoming a global attraction for inventors, entrepreneurs, and the general public to better understand what the future may hold.

The space will be used to enable the public and experts to learn about future technology that will change people's lives, including virtual and augmented reality, big data analysis, artificial intelligence and human-machine interaction.

These encounters with future technology will include immersive experiences for visitors answering several pressing questions related to the future of humanity, cities, human societies and life on planet Earth.

The museum is linked to the city by two bridges, the first extending to Jumeirah Emirates Towers, with a length of 69m, and the second connecting it to Emirates Towers metro station, with a length of 212m.

It is powered by 4,000 megawatts of electricity produced through solar energy by a new station connected to the museum.

The station was built in collaboration with Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, making the museum, once finished, the first in the Middle East to obtain a Platinum certification from LEED – the highest rating for green buildings in the world.

Surrounding the museum is a park containing 80 species of plants and equipped with an intelligent and automatic irrigation system.

The museum’s engineering infrastructure was developed in co-operation between BAM International, the main contractor, and Buro Happold Engineering Consultants, which designed the engineering structure.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

