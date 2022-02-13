Ticket prices announced for Dubai's Museum of the Future

Entry to Dubai's Museum of the Future will cost Dh145, it has been revealed.

Tickets have gone on sale from Sunday on the museum's website - www.motf.ae - with complimentary tickets for children under 3, people of determination and Emirati seniors over 60.

The eagerly-awaited museum will open to the public from February 22 and during the hours of 10am to 6pm.

Online buyers will be allocated a time slot when they must arrive.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hailed the striking structure as the “most beautiful building on earth” when revealing the opening date.

The attraction has long been lauded as an architectural marvel and has already won global acclaim.

It was named one of the 14 most beautiful museums on the planet in a list compiled by National Geographic magazine in July.

The building soars 77 metres above the ground and comprises 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels adorned in Arabic calligraphy with a facade displaying three quotes from poems written by Sheikh Mohammed.

And new photographs of the striking white interior showed how the light comes in through the facade.