Dubai's Museum of the Future will celebrate UAE's pioneering spirit

Dubai's Museum of the Future will embody the forward-thinking spirit of the UAE's founding fathers, said a senior Emirati minister on Thursday.

An eagerly-awaited attraction years in the making will swing open its doors to the public on February 22.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said in Dubai that it would be much more than a museum – serving as a "research lab" for the future.

It aims to bring together leading researchers and futurists from all over the world to offer insights into the innovations and technologies to drive development for years to come.

Mr Al Gergawi said the "Museum of the Future represents the thinking of the founding fathers of the UAE", because the UAE has always been future forward.

He said that the idea behind the museum is to "institutionalise future planning".

The museum will feature a dedicated space for children, helping to harness their love of learning.

The attraction has long been lauded as an architectural marvel and has already won global acclaim.

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Khalfan Belhoul, chief executive of Dubai Future Foundation, outline plans for the Museum of the Future. Photo: Supplied

It was named one of the 14 most beautiful museums on the planet in a list compiled by National Geographic magazine in July.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, hailed it as the "most beautiful building on Earth" when revealing the launch date on Twitter.

Museum celebrates heritage and looks to future

Mr Al Gergawi said it has "an ageless design ... it will remain modern but the Arabic calligraphy on the building represents our history, our heritage and our culture, which will remain in our future".

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said the stunning facility will take visitors on a journey to the future.

"This will be an iconic building ... bringing together human architecture with machine building,' he said.

"The journey in the museum will be simple, you first go to the future, then come back to the present."

Khalfan Belhoul, chief executive of Dubai Future Foundation, said the museum will celebrate humanity and its achievements.

"We are institutionalising future foresight," he said.

"The journey in the museum will begin with a trip to a distant future, going into space, then a trip to the more immediate future.

"The museum will stress the role of humanity, the importance of human interaction.

"The fourth floor of the museum will be dedicated to the environment and sustainability."

Venue expected to be a major visitor attraction

The Museum of the Future aims to attract one million visitors annually.

The building. which is 78 metres tall, is comprised of seven floors, three of which will be dedicated to space travel, one for children and one for sustainability.

It will include a meeting space to cater for 1,000 people.

The museum was constructed from 1,024 pieces, a fitting number since 1,024 bytes make up a kilobyte, and 1024 kilobytes equal one megabyte.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, offered a fascinating glimpse inside the Museum of the Future.

Sheikh Hamdan posted footage to his Twitter account of visitors admiring the array of hi-tech facilities housed in the stunning structure before its grand opening.

The video promises that the museum will open a window into an exciting future, featuring enterprising space travel and a chance to explore the mega cities of the future.

Guests are shown enjoying an immersive multimedia experience, brought to life using cutting-edge technology.

The most beautiful building on earth .. a sneak peak 👀 pic.twitter.com/8YEKLsIwPb — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 10, 2022

Each floor will resemble a futuristic film set allowing visitors to explore and interact.

The museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and a themed attraction to create scenes to show what is possible in the future.

Product, media, exhibition and experience designers have crafted the content.

Three floors of the museum will focus on possible scenarios for outer space resource development, ecosystems and bioengineering, health, wellness and spirituality.

Another floor will display near-future technology that addresses challenges in areas such as health, water, food, transport and energy.

There is also a dedicated children’s floor, where they can explore and solve challenges “on their way to becoming future heroes”.