A strike on Riyadh's financial district damaged the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Thursday, reports said, as the Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a series of missile attacks towards the kingdom.

The Public Investment Fund Tower was damaged in the strike, Reuters reported, quoting three sources. The extent of the damage and whether there were casualties were not immediately known.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis said it had dealt with a missile threat launched towards Riyadh, with an initial assessment indicating that falling debris had caused material damage.

A loud explosion was heard across the capital shortly after the Saudi Civil Defence issued a mobile phone alert warning residents of a potential aerial threat before dawn. Authorities sent an all-clear alert shortly afterwards, reports said.

Coalition spokesman Maj Gen Turki Al Malki, in a statement posted on X, said the damage was being assessed but did not specify whether the missile had been intercepted.

Saudi air defences also intercepted a cruise missile launched towards the kingdom's southern region, the coalition said. It also reported destroying four ballistic missiles fired towards the south, and a missile launch platform in Yemen's Saada province.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command, in Riyadh on Thursday to discuss military ties and regional developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also held separate talks with Admiral Cooper on defence co-operation and regional security.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also spoke by telephone with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday, discussing regional developments and joint efforts to ease tension and prevent further escalation, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X.

Attacks escalate

The Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including airports, ports and oil sites. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has previously been hit, causing significant disruption to air travel.

There was no immediate confirmation that Thursday's incident had caused further disruption to airport operations or flight schedules.

Thursday's attacks come amid shifting military positions in Yemen, where forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognised government said on Sunday they were withdrawing from an area overlooking the Bab Al Mandeb strait.

Last month, government-aligned troops said they had recaptured Dhubab, which overlooks the strategic waterway, as well as the Red Sea port city of Mokha.

The withdrawal could leave the Houthis with greater influence over territory near the strait, a crucial passage for international shipping connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Any increased Houthi leverage over Bab Al Mandeb could add to pressure on maritime trade, with Iran continuing to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula.

The Southern Armed Forces said the redeployment was intended to prioritise the security of Aden, the seat of Yemen's government, and neighbouring governorates, while strengthening other front lines and supporting efforts to break the Houthi siege of Taiz.