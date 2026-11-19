Manchester United made a major change over the international break, installing Mauricio Pochettino as manager after sacking Michael Carrick.

Carrick was only given the job full-time during the summer after guiding United to a third-place finish last season and back into the Uefa Champions League while interim manager.

But the 45-year-old has overseen a disastrous run of one win in 10 Premier League matches, leaving them 18th in the table, just a single point above bottom club Crystal Palace.

It has been United's worst start to a top-flight campaign since the 1986/87 season.

Pochettino returns to the Premier League having previously taken charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.