Have we hit peak gym in the UAE?

The UAE's appetite for healthier living is showing little sign of slowing down. Barely a month seems to pass without another fitness studio opening its doors, as established brands expand into new neighbourhoods and boutique concepts compete for their share in an increasingly crowded market.

According to the 2025 UAE Health and Fitness Industry Report by Dubai Active Industry and Qantara Sports, there are about 1,344 registered gyms and fitness facilities across the UAE. The figure excludes hotel gyms and many smaller neighbourhood and residential fitness facilities, with the scope of the research set to expand next year. Even so, the number is expected to grow, with six in 10 operators planning to open more locations over the next two years.

The report also found that 62 per cent of operators reported revenue growth over the past 12 months, with consumer demand keeping pace. About 58 per cent of UAE residents ranked physical fitness as their top priority, while 62 per cent said they planned to increase their spending on health and fitness.

The question is no longer whether the UAE needs more gyms, but what kinds of gyms people actually want and use. Competition is intensifying, consumers are becoming more selective and simply opening another centre is not enough to guarantee success.

So, has the UAE reached peak gym? For many operators, the answer is an emphatic no.

David Prosser, chief executive of Formative, whose portfolio includes Wellfit, FitnGlam, Fitcode and The Platform Studios, believes the industry is evolving rather than ebbing. The company operates more than 20 fitness destinations across the UAE, serves more than 40,000 members and aims to grow to 40 locations with 100,000 members by 2027.

Formative CEO David Prosser Prosser expects demand to shift towards concepts that blend fitness with recovery, wellness and lifestyle experiences. Photo: Formative Info

“There is still considerable opportunity to encourage more people to adopt an active lifestyle,” he tells The National. “The next phase of growth won't necessarily come from opening more of the same type of gym, but from creating concepts that appeal to different demographics and lifestyles.”

Prosser expects demand to shift towards specialist concepts that blend fitness with recovery, wellness and lifestyle experiences rather than traditional gym memberships or a large footprint alone.

“Consumers increasingly expect flexibility, convenience and personalised experiences rather than one-size-fits-all memberships,” he adds.

Quote For those who can blend technology with human connection, there is immense room for growth Steven Gillespie ,

head of operations at Veo Fitness

Steven Gillespie, head of operations at Veo Fitness, which operates four clubs in Dubai and is opening two more this year, also believes there is considerable room for expansion.

“The market is still evolving rather than peaking,” he says. “The future belongs to operators who can cater to underserved communities geographically. For those who can blend technology with human connection, there is immense room for growth.”

But that optimism comes with caveats.

A more competitive market

While it acknowledged a demand for fitness concepts, Qantara's report described Dubai as a highly concentrated market, accounting for 80 per cent of operator presence. Communities including Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Meydan and Motor City are among those where competition is particularly intense.

The report also noted that operators now compete through innovation, service diversification and territorial expansion rather than relying solely on new member acquisition.

Steven Gillespie, head of operations at Veo Fitness, says the wellness sector is crowded with international names, start-ups and digital-physical models. Photo: Veo Fitness Info

Veo Fitness is already seeing that shift.

“We are seeing heightened competition in premium urban corridors like Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, where high-end offerings are plentiful,” says Gillespie.

“When I arrived in the UAE in 2012, the landscape was simple: a few sizeable chains and some independent facilities. Today, the sector is bustling with international brands, local start-ups and diverse formats ranging from hybrid digital-physical models to specialised recovery centres.”

Jordi Pinillos, a partner at Qantara Sports, says the UAE fitness market is entering a more mature phase.

“It's shifting from viewing fitness as a luxury to a lifestyle choice with a high level of consumer engagement,” he says.

Future growth, he says, will depend less on attracting first-time members and more on expanding geographically, while developing new concepts to meet changing consumer expectations.

More than a workout space

Traditional gyms account for only a quarter of operators in the UAE. Photo: Formative Info

If there is one theme that emerged consistently from operators, it is that today's members expect far more than rows of treadmills and weight machines.

The Qantara Sports report revealed that traditional gyms now account for only about a quarter of operators, while hybrid concepts and boutique studios dominate the market.

Premium fitness continues to dominate. More than half the operators position themselves in this segment, charging more than Dh500 a month, with average membership in the UAE costing Dh927, according to the report.

Consumers are also becoming more demanding. The report found that 36.6 per cent would like more flexible, pay-as-you-go pricing, while spending is increasingly extending beyond memberships into recovery services, nutrition and personal training.

Veo Fitness operates four clubs in Dubai and is opening two more this year. Photo: Veo Fitness Info

Formative is already putting that strategy into practice. This summer it will open Wellfit Reem Island, its first Abu Dhabi club, a Hyrox-affiliated “mega-gym” combining strength training with recovery facilities, family fitness and wellness amenities designed to appeal to a broader range of members.

“The role of a gym is evolving beyond being a place to exercise,” says Prosser. “Today's members are looking for destinations that support their well-being before, during and after a workout.”

Gillespie agrees. “Competition has evolved from a battle of price to a contest of value and experience,” he says.

“Members now expect holistic ecosystems that include nutrition, physiotherapy and community engagement, forcing all of us to innovate continuously.”

Bridging future challenges

Still, attracting new members and keeping them remains one of the industry's biggest tests.

Qantara's report found 43.5 per cent of consumers said overcrowding would make them consider cancelling their membership. Photo: Formative Info

Qantara's report found average customer retention stands at 62 per cent, well below international benchmarks of between 75 per cent and 80 per cent, while 43.5 per cent of consumers said overcrowding would make them consider cancelling their membership.

“Retaining and re-engaging this cadre is, in my view, the real elephant in the room,” he says.

“We must develop clear pathways that cater to every stage of the user cycle, ensuring that loyalty is rewarded with evolving experiences rather than taken for granted.”

Yet, despite this challenge, the consensus across operators and industry analysts is clear: the gym industry is yet to peak in the UAE.

Growth continues, but the rules are changing. In mature parts of Dubai, success is no longer measured by who can open the next gym first, but by who can give members the strongest reason to keep coming back.

Pinillos believes the industry's future lies in evolution rather than expansion alone.

“The market has not hit 'peak gym',” he says. “While major urban centres like Dubai are highly penetrated and facing intense competition, the market still possesses clear avenues for expansion.”