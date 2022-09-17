Inside FitnGlam and Platform Studios' sprawling gym at Dubai Hills Mall

Two popular Dubai fitness brands, FitnGlam and The Platform Studios, have teamed up to create a "super club" at the Dubai Hills Mall.

The FitnGlam The Platform Studios Superclub spans more than 2,700 square metres and has a two-storey high-intensity training studio, indoor cycling room with 55 bikes, spacious women-only gym, a reformer Pilates studio and direct access to Nolu's cafe.

The multi-storey studio is a highlight, with space for up to 75 in one session. It has a stage, DJ booth, low lighting and lasers, which give it a nightclub feel.

There are individual weight stations and treadmills, allowing members to enjoy high-energy, full-body workouts.

On the FitnGlam side, which is reserved for women, there is a dedicated yoga studio, well-equipped gym, CrossFit classes and access to the studios for and classes.

On site, there is also a cryotherapy centre, which will offer pre and post-workout recovery cryotherapy sessions. There is direct access to a Nolu's cafe, which also has mall access and an area reserved for women.

"My passion lies in fitness and along with my powerful female team, we realised that there was a need for a place in the UAE where women could just be themselves, build their confidence and work on their fitness in an inspiring environment," says Helena Hijazi, founder of FitnGlam.

"We are excited to collaborate with the award-winning Platform team to introduce a completely unique concept where our ladies will have all the benefits of privacy and empowerment, while also enjoying the expertise and variety of workouts that the two brands can offer together."

Dubai Hills Mall is also home to the Middle East's largest cinema screen at Roxy Cinemas, which opened last month.

The giant screen, known as the Roxy Xtreme experience, measures 28 metres by 15.1 metres, which is twice the width of a tennis court. The screen's auditorium has 382 reclining seats, as well as Director's Boxes, which are suites with 12 seats.

Dubai Hills Mall, which opened in February, is one of the biggest malls in the UAE.

Located in Dubai Hills Estate, the 1,093-hectare development from Emaar forms part of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, and sits next to Dubai Hills Park. It is a short drive from other thriving residential communities such as Arabian Ranches, Town Square Dubai and Damac Hills, and is accessible via Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road.

There is plenty to see and do inside the two-storey mall, which has 600 retail outlets, including internationally renowned brands, plus an Adventure Park and an indoor roller coaster that's said to be the fastest of its kind in the world.

