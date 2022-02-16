Dubai Hills Mall to open on February 17

Residents near Dubai Hills Mall have patiently waited as they watch the expansive shopping centre near completion. Now that day is almost here, as it's been announced that the mall will open on Thursday.

There will be plenty to see and do inside the two-storey mall, which features 600 retail outlets, including internationally renowned brands, plus a Roxy Cinemas outlet, an Adventure Park and an indoor roller coaster that's said to be the fastest of its kind in the world.

It's located in Dubai Hills Estate, the 1,093-hectare development from Emaar that forms part of Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

The mall, which will have 7,000 parking spaces, sits next to Dubai Hills Estate Park and is a short drive from other thriving residential communities such as Arabian Ranches, Town Square Dubai and Damac Hills, and is accessible via Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road.

One of its main attractions will undoubtedly be the world's fastest indoor roller coaster, which is called The Storm, and for youngsters, the Adventure Park play area where there will be all manner of activities and attractions to keep them entertained, including a slide and trampolines.

On top of the retail stores and entertainment attractions, there will also be several food and beverage outlets, as well as a Geant Hypermarket.

Dubai Hills Estate is also home to a water park, skate park and Dubai Hills Golf Club, as well as Kings College Hospital London and supermarkets such as Franprix, Geant and Urban Foods.

Dubai Hills Mall will be home to hundreds of retail stores. Photo: Emaar Malls Management

A Common Grounds cafe is also scheduled to open within the community soon.

At the mall, retail stores will be open from 10am to 10pm on Sunday to Thursday, with restaurants and cafes open until midnight and Geant Hypermarket open from 9am to midnight.

On Friday and Saturday, shop hours extend slightly until midnight.

See inside one of the largest properties in Dubai Hills Estate: