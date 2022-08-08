Middle East's largest cinema screen to open at Dubai Hills Mall

Roxy Cinemas is opening its new venue at Dubai Hills Mall on August 31 and with it will come the region's biggest screen.

Dubai Holding Entertainment announced the unveiling of a 28-metre by 15.1-metre screen — twice the width of a tennis court — the experience of which is called Roxy Xtreme.

There will be 382 reclining seats available to book across three tiers: Standard, Premium and Director's Boxes, which are suites with 12 seats, each above the auditorium to offer the best view and most privacy. Guests in the boxes will also have access to an on-demand waiter service, a footrest and headrest, as well as wireless charging, heating in the seats and a personal swivel table.

Roxy Cinemas is launching a new experience called Roxy Xtreme at Dubai Hills Mall. Photo: Roxy Cinemas

“The 15-screen Roxy Cinemas multiplex at Dubai Hills Mall will redefine the cinema-going experience for the UAE audiences with new levels of luxury across all our screens," said Fernando Eiroa, chief executive at Dubai Holding Entertainment.

"Roxy Xtreme sets a new benchmark for cinemas in Dubai and the wider region as the huge screen provides an unforgettable experience for all types of movie lovers.”

Read more Dubai Hills Mall hypermarket to be UAE's largest Geant

There will be 15 screens at the new venue, including seven Platinum Screens (from October), seven Silver Screens and Roxy Xtreme.

The Platinum experience will include premium food that can be ordered in the lounge before the film or from the seats.

The schedule will include the latest Hollywood, Bollywood and Arabic-language films.

Tickets will be available to book nearer to the opening date at www.theroxycinemas.com or via the Roxy Cinemas app.

Dubai Hills Mall, which opened in February, is one of the biggest malls in the UAE.

Expand Autoplay Dubai Hills Mall is now open to the public. All photos by Katy Gillett / The National unless specified otherwise

Located in Dubai Hills Estate, the 1,093-hectare development from Emaar forms part of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, and sits next to Dubai Hills Park. It is a short drive from other thriving residential communities such as Arabian Ranches, Town Square Dubai and Damac Hills, and is accessible via Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road.

There is plenty to see and do inside the two-storey mall, which has 600 retail outlets, including internationally renowned brands, plus an Adventure Park and an indoor roller coaster that's said to be the fastest of its kind in the world.