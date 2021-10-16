The best ladies-only fitness centres in the UAE, from FitnGlam to FitHub

You only have to scan the number of gyms and sporting venues in the UAE to know that people in the country take their health and fitness very seriously.

As the number of centres and classes have grown over the last few years, there’s also been the rise in studios dedicated to women.

So whether you're thinking of picking up the pace for Dubai Fitness Challenge which will begin on October 29, or getting fit in the company of like-minded ladies, here are some venues that should be on your radar:

FitnGlam

FitnGlam has two more branches scheduled to open in Dubai in the next six months. Photo: FitnGlam

The newest venue to join Dubai’s line-up of women-only centres, FitnGlam opened in Al Quoz on October 4 and there’s a lot to be impressed about. The warehouse-style 22,000-square-foot super club is set over two floors and features four fitness studios designed to host classes such as HIIT, spin, barre, and yoga. The space also houses a CrossFit area, a boxing ring and machines for body analysis and fitness progress tracking. After you’re done with your workout, you can stop by its healthy cafe, Active x Nolu’s for a pick-me-up or try the recovery room for water massage relaxation beds, sauna and steam rooms or electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) training. There’s a consultation room, so members can access coaching, nutrition and health advice on topics such such as pre-and post-natal training. It might have just opened but the “Instagrammable” gym space already has big expansion plans, with branches scheduled to open in Dubai Hills and Sport Society in the next six months.

Open daily; 6am to 10pm; daily pass for Dh100 which can be used for a class or the gym, monthly memberships start at Dh469 per month; Al Quoz; fitnglam.ae

In Shape Ladies Fitness Club

Established in 2009, In Shape offers a fully-equipped gym and studio space, as well as free Wifi, showers and lockers. It specialises in personal training sessions, and offers a number of personalised programmes from “Fit over 50” or “Back on Track”. While you can head to this space for a workout in a safe and friendly environment, or book a one-on-one session, it’s currently not offering group classes due to the pandemic.

Saturday to Thursday; 7.30am-9pm; memberships start at Dh1050 for three months; Al Joud building, Sheikh Zayed Road; www.inshapeme.com

Dubai Ladies Club

Al Asalla, the spa located within the Dubai Ladies Club. Courtesy Dubai Ladies Club

A great venue for overall health and wellness, Dubai Ladies Club offers a little bit of everything. There’s a fully equipped gym, two open-air swimming pools, private beach access, outdoor jogging tracks and tennis and squash courts. After a vigorous workout, women can cool down at Al Asalla spa or indulge in Remaliya Cafe within.

Open daily; 7am to 10pm; Approximately Dh2,000 for unlimited monthly access, along with a 20 per cent discount for those fully vaccinated; www.dubailadiesclub.com

Curvalicious Ladies Boutique Fitness

This boutique fitness centre doesn’t have a designated gym area but a series of classes including weightlifting, callisthenics, bodybuilding, yoga and Pilates. It especially specialises in three signature strength training classes that it’s dubbed Bootylicious, Upperlicious and Bodylicious. You might not find too much equipment at this gym, but there’s a focus on personal training in a group setting. Class timings vary according to month but are usually held from 3pm onwards with morning classes on select days of the week.

Saturday to Thursday; timings vary; Dh1,260 per month for a monthly membership including assessment; www.curvalicious.fit/

Motion Ladies Fitness Centre

Motion Ladies Fitness Center in Dubai will offer free taster classes in yoga and Pilates to non-members for a week. Courtesy Motion Ladies Fitness Center

Tucked away in Umm Suqeim, the studio is in a converted villa with a garden for outdoor sessions. The boutique fitness centre doesn’t have a designated gym area but offers a number of classes, from general fitness and cardio to Barre and Pilates with expert trainers.

Class schedule changes according to month; 7am to 9pm; Prices start at Dh130 for a class or Dh1200 for ten classes over three months; www.motionfitnesscenter.com

Fitness 360, J3 Mall

Apart from state-of-the-art equipment, this ladies-only venue has group group classes for Zumba, TRX, Body Pump, kickboxing, Pilates and spinning taking place throughout the day. After you’re done you can relax in the members lounge or steam room; while the proximity to the mall ensures there’s plenty of food and beverage options nearby too.

Open daily; Dh449 for 1 month membership, additional packages and promotions available; www.fitness360.me/club-info/j3-mall-dubai

FitHub

Soon to be opened, the new Fithub Woman by Bam Sports facility in the Al Mizhar area of Dubai.

It hasn't opened yet, but this upcoming venue, located in Dubai’s Al Mizhar area, is set to be a game-changer. FitHub spans 36,000 square feet and is an all-encompassing space for health, wellness and fitness. As well as offering a mixed bag of workout classes – including HIIT, yoga, cycling, CrossFit and Pilates – the centre also has a dedicated state-of-the-art Aqua Hub, which offers water-based fitness activities in an eight-lane Olympic-size swimming pool. Meanwhile, there’s a beauty corner, where women can choose between a variety of spa treatments, hair and nail services, and a luxury boutique with athleisure and high fashion apparel for some retail therapy. Finally, if you’ve worked up an appetite after all that exercises, you can pick dishes from Protein House, the American franchise known for lean bowls, protein burgers and hormone-free produce.

Open daily; 10am to 6pm; prices start at Dh150 for a day pass, Dh800 for a monthly pass; Al Mizhar, Dubai; www.fithub.ae

In Abu Dhabi

Fitness First Marina Mall and Al Seef Mall

The all-women's Fitness First branch in Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Fitness First

This city-wide fitness chain is sure to meet all your basic health and wellness goals, and its Marina Mall and Al Seef Mall branches come with a ladies-only space. There are exercise machines, free weights, lockers, group classes and personal training sessions. Those joining the Al Seef Mall branch have the added benefit of an outdoor swimming pool to get in some laps.

Open daily; Marina Mall and Al Seef Mall; Dh349 per month for platinum membership; https://uae.fitnessfirstme.com/clubs/abu-dhabi/marina-mall

Inspire Sports

Located in two detached villas, this health and wellness venue offers a little bit of everything. There’s a gym area with a selection of equipment and weights, while two fitness studios are used for group classes. Some of the programmes on offer include ballet, dance fitness, indoor cycling, Pilates, Reformer, yoga and personal training. There’s also a beauty salon, if you want to spruce up afterwards.

Open daily; 8am-10pm; Prices start at Dh60 for a single class and Dh600 for a gym package; Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi; www.inspiresports.ae

Vibez Fitness Centre and Spa

If you’re looking to challenge yourself, Vibez Fitness Centre and Spa offers a wide range of classes that are as fun as they are unique – with sessions such as swing yoga, Bollywood dance fitness and trampoline jump fit. The facilities comprise a fully equipped gym, two fitness studios, lockers and shower facilities – complete with a steam, sauna and Jacuzzi.

Open daily; timings vary; Dh682.50 for a monthly membership; 0555512330

Contour Fitness Studio

Read more Dubai CrossFit Championship to return in December

It doesn’t have a dedicated gym area, but Contour Fitness Studio distinguishes itself with a range of group classes all in a chic, well-lit space. Guests can pick between high-intensity classes such as body attack by Les Mills, to soothing sessions of yoga. There are also group sessions such as tone, bikini body, burn, body combat, Pilates and Zumba, with personal training sessions available too.

Saturday to Thursday; 7.30am to 9.30am; prices vary according to classes; www.contourfitnessuae.com