Dubai Fitness Challenge to launch on October 29

This will be the fifth instalment of the city-wide fitness initiative, with some activities taking place at the Expo 2020 site

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 27th, 2017: Cassey Ho, fitness influencer and American pilates star at Dubai fitness challenge. Friday, October 27th, 2017 at Kite Beach, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages people to exercise for 30 minutes a day for 30 days. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Janice Rodrigues
Sep 8, 2021

It is that time of the year again when Dubai residents lace up their running shoes and map out new exercise goals to gear up for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

This year, the annual sporting event will kick off on October 29 and run until November 27.

This will be the fifth instalment of the popular initiative that encourages residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.

There is an action-packed line-up, which includes the return of the fitness village at Kite Beach in addition to a new one at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The popular Dubai Run and Dubai Ride events will also make a return.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021 will bring back popular events like Dubai Run and Dubai Ride. Photo: Dubai Fitness Challenge

A number of free activities will be taking place throughout the month, from yoga to HIIT (high intensity interval training) classes.

The aim of the event will be to “bring friends, families, colleagues and communities together to improve their health and well-being and enjoy the outdoors”, according to the Dubai Media Office.

This year, more than one million residents and visitors are expected to take part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and those interested are encouraged to start setting fitness and health goals now.

Read more
Water, juice and dry fasts: pros and cons of not eating for extended periods

Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in 2017 to help make the UAE “the most active country in the world”.

Further details on the events, and registration information will be announced in the coming weeks.

More information is available at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Updated: September 8th 2021, 1:59 PM
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

How to vote

Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors.

They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi

Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday) 

DubaiFitnessHealthWellness
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Fitness Challenge to launch on October 29
Dubai Fitness Challenge to launch on October 29
An image that illustrates this article Panta bhat: health benefits of humble rice water dish served on MasterChef Australia
Panta bhat: health benefits of humble rice water dish served on MasterChef Australia
An image that illustrates this article LolaVie: is Jennifer Aniston launching her own beauty line?
LolaVie: is Jennifer Aniston launching her own beauty line?
An image that illustrates this article Water, juice and dry fasts: pros and cons of not eating for extended periods
Water, juice and dry fasts: pros and cons of not eating for extended periods