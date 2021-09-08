Dubai Fitness Challenge to launch on October 29

It is that time of the year again when Dubai residents lace up their running shoes and map out new exercise goals to gear up for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

This year, the annual sporting event will kick off on October 29 and run until November 27.

This will be the fifth instalment of the popular initiative that encourages residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.

There is an action-packed line-up, which includes the return of the fitness village at Kite Beach in addition to a new one at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The popular Dubai Run and Dubai Ride events will also make a return.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021 will bring back popular events like Dubai Run and Dubai Ride. Photo: Dubai Fitness Challenge

A number of free activities will be taking place throughout the month, from yoga to HIIT (high intensity interval training) classes.

The aim of the event will be to “bring friends, families, colleagues and communities together to improve their health and well-being and enjoy the outdoors”, according to the Dubai Media Office.

This year, more than one million residents and visitors are expected to take part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and those interested are encouraged to start setting fitness and health goals now.

Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed in 2017 to help make the UAE “the most active country in the world”.

Further details on the events, and registration information will be announced in the coming weeks.

More information is available at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

