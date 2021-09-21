Dubai CrossFit Championship to return in December

Some of the world’s biggest CrossFit athletes will congregate in the UAE for the Dubai CrossFit Championship later this year. Supported by Dubai Sports Council, the three-day event will take place from December 16 to 18 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The fitness challenge will feature 40 of the world’s fittest athletes with names such as Iceland’s Annie Thorisdottir, the first woman to win the CrossFit Games twice, and UK’s Samantha Briggs, winner of the 2013 CrossFit Games, expected to participate.

There will be more than Dh1 million ($272,294) up for grabs in prize money and qualification to the Reebok CrossFit Games for first place winners.

For those unable to attend, the fitness challenge will be broadcast on Dubai Sports TV as well as the Dubai CrossFit Championship’s website and YouTube channel.

“We are really excited to announce yet another edition of what has become one of the most anticipated competitions in the world of CrossFit,” said tournament director Saud Al Shamsi. "The Dubai CrossFit Championship is one of the most prestigious international events in the sport due to the strength of competitions and the level of athletes participating in it

“[It] is also a great platform to showcase and strengthen Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for major sports events and athlete experience.

Read More Team Dubai prepares for a shot at Fittest on Earth title at the CrossFit Games

“The Dubai CrossFit Championship is a great advertisement of Dubai’s commitment to fitness, and to the health and happiness of every single member of our community, and watching CrossFit’s 40 biggest stars in action here in Dubai should inspire and motivate them to embrace a physically active and healthy lifestyle.”

The 2018 event featured 114 athletes and offered Dh2.2 million in prize money, and attracted more than one million views online.

A 60-minute documentary titled Fittest in Dubai was also produced on the four-day event, tracing the action and athletes, and was available on a number of platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.

More information is at dubaicrossfitchampionship.com