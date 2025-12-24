Fitness trends 2026: Community workouts, walking yoga and the rise of recovery

As a new year approaches, fitness goals are once again being set, but the landscape of how people move, train and stay active is evolving.

While the past year saw the rise of Hyrox competitions, running clubs and healing practices, the year ahead looks set to push fitness further towards connection, accessibility and sustainability, rather than a focus on intensity alone.

Here are some of the biggest trends expected to shape how people approach movement in 2026.

Community-first fitness

Running clubs surged in popularity last year and that momentum is expected to continue into the new year. Although the health benefits of running are well documented, renewed interest in the sport highlights a broader cultural shift towards what Mohamed Bodiat, senior vice president of brands – sports at GMG, describes as a “community-first fitness ecosystem.

“Running continues to grow as the most accessible and inclusive entry point into fitness, appealing across ages, abilities and lifestyles, and helping people integrate movement into everyday life,” he says.

This year's Dubai Run saw a record 307,000 participants. Chris Whiteoak / The National

He adds that brands and organisers are increasingly putting together run clubs, community runs and major events as platforms not only for exercising, but also for connection and long-term habit-building.

This is reflected in record-breaking participation across the region. Dubai Run attracted 307,000 runners – a 307 per cent increase since its inaugural event in 2019 – while Riyadh Marathon reached capacity with 40,000 participants, doubling year on year.

Alongside participation-based running growth, more structured formats such as Hyrox are still gaining traction, catering to people who want to see measurable progression and performance milestones. But even then, the focus remains on the collective rather than the individual, meaning people are still choosing to train and compete together while building communities in the process.

Accessible fitness every day

Another major theme for 2026 is accessibility. Fitness is no longer something people slot into hour-long gym sessions; it is steadily becoming part of daily life.

Social sports such as padel, as well as traditional favourites such as football and basketball, are significant drivers of this trend. With mainstream access, strong social appeal and a format that encourages consistency, they offer an engaging pathway into regular physical activity.

Padel tournaments and socials are par for the course in the UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“Fitness will be far more holistic in 2026,” says Ali Alarif, chief executive of World Padel Academy. “We’re seeing a shift towards social, experience-led sports like padel, where community, consistency and enjoyment drive long-term engagement rather than short-term goals. People want fitness to feel accessible, fun and integrated into their daily lives.”

He notes that the data shows participation in padel continues to grow year on year, with many now viewing it not just as a sport, but as “a sustainable way of life”.

Walking yoga

As high-intensity fitness trends continue to co-exist with performance-based training, one quiet yet meaningful movement trend is emerging: slowing down.

Walking yoga and similar low-impact practices are expected to grow in popularity as people increasingly look for exercise that also supports mental clarity, mindfulness and recovery.

PureGym's annual fitness report notes a 2,414 per cent increase in search interest for “walking yoga”. Practices that merge mobility, gentle movement and breathwork are showing a growing interest in longevity, injury prevention and well-being.

Rather than being viewed as “add-ons”, recovery, flexibility and restorative practices are becoming central to a well-rounded routine, especially as more people recognise that sustainable fitness is about feeling well, not simply pushing harder.

Other fitness fads outlined in PureGym's report include: Japanese walking or Interval Walking Training; plank hovers; bridal arm workouts; and dead hang exercise.

Tech-enabled training

Technology will continue to play a critical role in shaping the fitness experience. Wearable devices, from Apple and Samsung watches to dedicated fitness tools such as Whoop, Oura and Fitbit, are embedded into how many people monitor and manage their health.

From tracking heart rate and sleep to analysing stress, recovery and workout intensity, these devices help people make informed decisions about how to train and how to rest.

More fitness buffs are turning to wearable devices such as the Oura ring. Photo: Glucare

“Technology is becoming a key enabler – including wearable performance and recovery tracking that adapts to individual lifestyles, stress levels and schedules,” says Alarif. “This data-driven approach helps people train smarter, not harder.”

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, more than 345 million people used fitness apps in 2024, generating more than 850 million downloads worldwide. These platforms offer on-demand, live or recorded workouts, providing flexibility to exercise anywhere and anytime.

“The widespread use of smartphones and wearables has made mobile exercise apps highly accessible,” Jennifer Turpin Stanfield, a professor in the department of health and human performance at Central State University in the US, says in the study. “Their effectiveness, however, depends on user engagement and programme quality.”

Together, wearables and mobile platforms are expected to continue evolving, helping people personalise routines and maintain long-term habits rather than chasing short-term results.

Hybrid fitness spaces

Another notable trend is the evolution of fitness venues. Gyms and sports clubs are steadily transforming into lifestyle hubs, going from simple workout spots to vibrant social spaces.

Socialising in the gym reflects a desire for 'third places' beyond the home and office. Vidhyaa Chandrmohan for The National

Instead of facilities purely focused on weightlifting or cardio, more venues are designed to prioritise community and longevity alongside physical strength or speed.

“At World Padel Academy, we are seeing increased demand for hybrid fitness environments that combine sport and social interaction in one space,” says Al Arif.

This reflects the desire for “third places” – somewhere beyond home and work – where people can connect, decompress and invest in their health while feeling part of something larger. The future of fitness, he says, “isn’t about one discipline; it’s about balance – combining movement, technology, recovery and community to support sustainable, long-term well-being”.

Recovery as part of performance

Data from Whoop shows that the Gulf is continuing to hone in on recovery-focused training, with users prioritising practices traditionally seen as optional. The most tracked include cold showers, stretching, massage therapy, sauna, breathwork, ice baths and meditation, signalling a shift towards more educated and sustainable fitness habits.

According to Whoop data, recovery-based activities are looked upon as markers of fitness success. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“Whoop helps people see that recovery isn’t the opposite of productivity – it’s what makes it possible,” says Stephan Muller, GCC director at Whoop. “We’re seeing members treat recovery, mindfulness and emotional fitness as part of the performance equation, not nice-to-haves. In the Gulf, members are building recovery into their daily routine, and that’s where long-term progress starts to compound.”

Rather than pushing harder, people are increasingly training smarter, while also prioritising rest and recovery to aid as markers of fitness success.