The package deal Gulf Giants struck to sign Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller for the DP World International League T20 immediately set the inaugural champions out as ones to watch for the new season.

Ahead of the most expansive auction yet in the league’s short history, pre-signings were vital for sides to guarantee quality.

Of all the deals struck, the most eye-catching was that of the dual imports from South Africa. Klaasen and Miller are proven international and IPL match-winners.

When the Giants then added Liam Livingstone and Rahmanullah Gurbaz – at a dizzying cost of $350,000 and $310,000 respectively – plus David Wiese, it was clear they meant business.

With such an array of power hitters in harness, there will be no shortage of machismo when the Giants are batting. So, who hits it farthest?

“I don't think I've got the ability to outhit both Davids or Livingstone,” Klaasen, who will captain the Giants this season, said.

“Luckily, my ego for big sixes is not there. I've got the ability to hit good balls for sixes, but those guys hit long sixes so I won't challenge them on that.

“That just takes a lot of pressure off you as a batter, which is nice.”

Livingstone gave an exhibition of power-hitting last week, albeit in a slightly different discipline.

Ahead of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, leading tour pro golfers and a select group of amateurs were tasked with a longest-drive competition. The caveat was that they had to do it while hitting an extended driver.

It was no easy task. Rory McIlroy, career-grand-slam-winning golfing Übermensch, barely got past the red tees.

Major winner Aaron Rai dribbled it less than a yard. Tyrrell Hatton had an air shot (but went on to win the actual tournament).

And yet Livingstone – swapping his cricket bat for the novelty golf club – belted it just shy of 260 yards.

Perhaps it is not an exact measure of sporting excellence. Next on the list, after all, was pop star Ronan Keating.

Results of the DP World Tour Championship longest drive competition. Paul Radley / The National Show caption: Results of the DP World Tour Championship longest drive comp…

Simon Helmot, the Giants coach, tried to avoid giving a straight answer to the question, pointing out that both subtlety and brute force will be key to success in the ILT20.

“I think Klaasen and Livy, they could be neck and neck, but I'll tell you what, when David Miller gets onto a ball, that ball flies as well,” Helmot said of the big hitters.

“I'm sitting on the fence there, aren't I? I don't want to offend the players before the tournament, but they all do it quite differently.”

Helmot has been part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup in the IPL. With Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head at the top of their batting order, plus a flat track and small boundaries, Sunrisers have posted massive totals in that competition.

The ILT20, by contrast, has historically been a lower-scoring competition so far, and Helmot says that means batting requires more nuance.

“They've [the renowned big-hitters in the Giants lineup] all got their different skill sets; they're great,” Helmot said.

“But you've got the light and the shade. We’ve also got Ibrahim [Zadran, the Afghan top-order batter], who might not be known as the power hitter, but what a beautiful batsman to watch.

“And we know here in the UAE, it can't all be crash and bash. There's got to be partnerships.

“There's got to be working together to make sure we can chase down a target or, in fact, defend a total.”

The Giants start their Season 5 campaign when they face Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah on Sunday, starting at 2pm.